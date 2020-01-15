NORTON — The Norton High girls’ winter track team scored a 74-8 rout of Millis High at Wheaton College Tuesday night to remain unbeaten through five dual meets and clinch the Tri-Valley League’s Small School Division title.
Heather Kurland won both the 55 hurdles and 55 dash with personal best times, qualifying for the MIAA Division 4 State Meet in addition to finishing first in the high jump. The Lancers’ 4x400 relay team qualified for the Division 4 Meet as well.
The Norton boys’ 4x400 relay team of Jason Soares, Ethan Tetrault, Sean Wynne and Paul Wisnaskas clocked a season-best time en route to a 59-23 victory over Millis in their meet at Wheaton College.
Norton girls 74, Millis 8: 55 hurdles 1-Heather Kurland 8.94, 2-Madeline Dolack 10.3; 55 1-Kurland 7.65, 2-Ali Murphy 7.76, 3-Eve Rodriguez 7.78; Mile 1-Skye Goba 5:53.4, 2-Ashley Schepis 5:58.3, 3-Destiny McGrath 6:08; 600 1-Isabellia Pietrasiewicz 1:42.9, 2-Kylie Dion 1:50; 300 1-Rodriguez 45.71, 2-Lindsey Bingel 46.3, 3-Lily Newll 49.3; 1,000 2-Meg Cross 3:18, 3-Shea Podbelski 3:29; Two mile 1-Schepis 14:14; Shot Put 1-Michaela Whiteside 30-3 1/2, 2-Erica Ransom 28-10; High jump 1-Kurland 4-6, 2-Bingel 4-6, 3-Newell 4-4; 4x400 relay 1-Bingel, Dion, Pietrasiewicz, Murphy, 4:13.3.
Norton boys 59, Millis 23: 55 hurdles 1-James Partridge 9.16, 3-Austin Petitpas 11.4; 55 1-Danny Tran 7.27, 2-Cam Bratt 7.3; Mile 2-Sean Wynne 4:51; 600 1-Ethan Tetrault 1:37.6, 3-Casey Dion 1:44.6; 300 1-Jason Soares 40.13, 2-Tran 40.42, 3-Bratt 42.1; 1,000 1-Paul Wisnaskas 2:54.2, 2-Derek Bamford 2:59.2; Two mile 3-Aidan Masse 11:45; Shot put 1-Ryan Carroll 38-4, 2-Jameson MacNaught 35-5; High Jump 1-Wisnaskas 5-10; 4x400 relay 1-Soares, Tetrault, Wynne, Wisnaskas 3:46.7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.