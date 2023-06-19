PHILADELPHIA -- Norton High's Ali Murphy placed sixth in the Rising Stars 400 meters with a time of 55.79 at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals held Thursday through Sunday at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field.
Teammate Jillian Strynar placed 40th in the Rising Stars 100 meters in 12.38, and Strynar and Murphy both ran the second third leg of Norton's 1,600 meters sprint medley squad, along with Pheobe Gesner and Shea Podbelski, with the Lancers clocking in at 4:18.81.
Also competing for Norton at Nationals was Zoe Santos, who tied for 31st in the Rising Stars high jump at 5-00 1/4. Michael Raneri placed 15th in the freshman long jump, clearing 19-00 3/4.
Bishop Feehan, competing as Rocks TC, was in three events. The 4x400 girls relay team of Gigi Colleran, Molly Duignan, Val Capalbo and Tea Briggs took 46th in the event, clocking a time of 4:05.88,
Feehan also had Broke Serag compete in the shot put, where she took 24th with a throw of 37-02 1/4. Jon Mignacca tied for ninth in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6-06 1/4.
Mansfield, competing as Hornet TC, had Abigail Scott and Frankie Spagna. Scott finished 61st in the Rising Stars 100 meter dash preliminaries, running a time of 12.58. Spagna, in the Rising Stars triple jump, placed 32nd with a jump of 35-06.
Nike Nationals
King Philip had two entrants compete at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon. Norfolk's Heidi Lawrence placed 16th in the Emerging Elite Triple Jump with a jump of 34-04 3/4 while Wrentham's Nathan Sylven took 29th in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6:35.95.