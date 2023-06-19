2023-06-20-tsc-spt-Norton-Ali-Murphy
PHILADELPHIA -- Norton High's Ali Murphy placed sixth in the Rising Stars 400 meters with a time of 55.79 at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals held Thursday through Sunday at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field.

Teammate Jillian Strynar placed 40th in the Rising Stars 100 meters in 12.38, and Strynar and Murphy both ran the second third leg of Norton's 1,600 meters sprint medley squad, along with Pheobe Gesner and Shea Podbelski, with the Lancers clocking in at 4:18.81.