WESTON — Norton High’s Ali Murphy captured the girls 400 meters title and fellow Lancer Jill Strynar took home the girls 100 meters crown at the MIAA Div. 5 Championship in track and field Monday at Weston High.
Murphy paced the field in a time of :57.16 to win for the Norton girls, who placed third overall as a team, while Strynar placed first in :12 .65, edging Siena Sayler of Groton-Dunstable by 0.20 of a second for her third such title in Division 5.
Seekonk’s Jillian Audette also raced in the 100 meters with a time of :12.95 for fourth and took third in the discus at 96 feet, 4 inches inches to earn a medal.
Zoe Santos earned fourth finish for Norton in the high jump, clearing 5-2. Xavier Gonzalez matched his personal record of 5-10 for the Norton boys, finishing sixth in the high jump.
The Lancers’ Camden Lerner ran a 52.93 in the 400 meters to just fall out of a point-scoring position in ninth. The Norton boys placed sixth in in the 4x800 as the team of Andrew McConnell, Aiden Masse, Jacob Ollerhead and Brandon Scovil finished in 8:42.97. The boys’ 4x100 relay team also took sixth in :44.96. Jake Antosca, Danny Tran, Anthony Tripolone and Nate Tripolone raced in the 4x100. In the 4x400, Lender, Ollerhead, Mills and Tran were fifth at 3:36.33. All times were season-best relay times for the Lancer boys.
The girls 4x100 squad for Norton put out the best finish for the Lancers in team events, placing fourth at :51.58 with Strynar, Julia Mulvaney, Faith Holloway and Ali Murphy.
Seekonk’s boys had their best finish in the shot put, getting a sixth-place result from Josh Troiano. His toss went 45-01, scoring three points.
The Norton boys scored 16 points for 18th while the Seekonk boys were 33rd, scoring three points.
The Seekonk girls scored 15 points to finish 16th. The Lancer girls scored 51 points.
Division 4
The Foxboro boys’ meet tied for 16th with 16 points , while the girls scored seven points for 24th on the second day of the MIAA Div. 4 Championship at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham.
The Warriors took third in the boys javelin as Harrison Keen tossed the javelin 150-02, and on the girls side Foxboro again took third in the javelin with Grace person tossing a distance of 101-07. Rounding out the field for Foxboro in the boys shot put, Sebastian Zerpa finished fifth with a toss of 44-04.
On Thursday, the first day of the meet, the Warriors got an eight-place finish from Camryn Collins in the 200 meters, clocking a time of 27.72 after a seventh-place preliminaries finish
In the field for D-R, the Falcons had a fifth-place finish from Dario St. James in the long jump. He cleared 20-03 1/5. St. James went on to compete in the boys 110 hurdle finals, placing fifth at a time of 15.70.
On the track the Falcons had a fifth-place finish from Sarah Charbonneau in the 400 hurdles, clocking a time of 1:10.16. In the 400 dash, Ella Damon took ninth at 1:02.85. In, total, D-R girls team scored four points for 28th while the boys scored.
The D-R boys scored 10 points, placing 23rd.
Division 6
Tri-County had six athletes in the mix at the MIAA Div. 6 Championship at Holyoke Community College.
For all the Cougars it was their first trip to the divisional meet with Ryan Ferdman 11th in the 200 meters at :23.39. Dani Rigueiro was 31st in girls the 200 at :28.48. Both raced in preliminaries.
In the girls javelin, T-C’s Ivy Young placed 19th, throwing a distance of 76-1. Kody Kubacki was 15th in the javelin with his throw of 127-10. Elsewhere in the field was Averie Denelle in the high jump, clearing 4-8 for 28th best.
In the boys mile, Marty McCrave was 24th with a time of 5:03.
Denelle will compete in the girls stateheptathlon at Weston next Monday and Tuesday. Zack Blenkhorn, Micah Scott and Devin Leber will travel to Bishop Feehan for the boys’ state decathlon on the some days.