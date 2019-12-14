NEW BEDFORD — The Seekonk High indoor track team got its season underway with a South Coast Conference crossover meet with Old Rochester in which both the boys’ (49-37) and girls’ (49-36) teams were edged at New Bedford Voke Saturday.
“Old Rochester is always a strong team, and it was a battle for the entire time,” girls’ coach Earl Berwick said. “We lost some heavy hitters from last year, but had some younger distance runners show promise today.”
On the girls’ side, Alison Houle tied personal bests in both her first-place 50-yard dash (7.8) and second-place high jump (4-8), while Hannah Bradbury was a first-place finisher in the mile (5:55.9), and Vanessa Jacome won the two-mile (14:02.5)
The Seekonk boys’ swept both the mile and two-mile events, and Andrew Cabral was a double-winner in the two-mile (10:37) and 600 (1:30.9). James Tenriero was the winner in the mile, Jake Klein won the 1,000 (3:03.7), and David Pedro took second with a 5-6 high jump.
The Warriors will compete in their first SCC Small Schools dual meet with Wareham Thursday at New Bedford Voke.
- The Dighton-Rehoboth girls’ team had seven individual first-place finishers as it ran away with a 70-16 victory over Fairhaven in a South Coast Conference dual meet at New Bedford Voke. Carleigh Hall, Kiara Abrantes, Emerson Maccarone and Ashley Damon comprised the winning 4x400 relay team (4:53.3), while Abrantes was a champion in the 300 (48.8) and Maccarone won the 600 (1:46.8). Other winners on the day included Isabelle Murdock in the two-mile (13:36), Avery Thomas (mile, 6:20), Julianna DeCosta (hurdles, 9.7), Macy MacDonald (55 dash 7.5) and Gabby Cifala in the high jump (4-6).
- The D-R boys took care of Fairhaven 59-27, pulling away with a number of top finishes in the field events. Seth Cordeiro threw a winning shot put of 44-2, besting his previous mark by five feet, while Brody Jacques was a double-winner in the high jump (5-10) and the 55 dash (6.7). Jason Ruta won the 1,000 in his first try (2:59.5), and was a leg of the winning 4x400 relay team (4:07.8) with Jameson House, James Quirk and Matthew Duarte. The Falcons will next compete at the SCC Holiday Relay at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on Monday, Dec. 23.
- Attleboro High’s Nathan Seybert led a sweep in the 1,000 meters as the Bombardier boys track team earned a 53-45 Hockomock League victory over King Philip Regional on Friday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Attleboro’s Francis Wenner won the two-mile (11:15) and Kaiden Murray took first in the 55 hurdles (9.22). Damon Dugan (high jump, 5-08) and Blake Garzaro (long jump, 17-05) earned the Bombardiers crucial points in the jumps, while teammate Ethan Crosby placed first in the shot put (43-01.25).
- King Philip’s Jovan Joseph won the 300 meters by more than two seconds, Sean McCombs won the 55 meters (6.85), and Nathan Farkash won the 600 meters (1:32).
Foxboro High senior Ryan Proulx won the two-mile (10:12) and Joe Cusack took first in the 1,000 meters (2:58), but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors fell to Milford 55-44 in the Hockomock League meet.
Adam Connolly won the 300 meters (39.12), Ali Nasri took the 55 hurdles (8.82), and Tyler Hagan took first in the high jump (5-02).
- Mansfield High’s Andrew Williams was an individual winner in both the high jump (6-04) and long jump (21-01.75) as the Hornets earned a 63-37 Hockomock League win. Mansfield tallied some crucial points in the sprints, with Joe Cappelletti winning the 55 meters (6.92), Jack Rivard claiming the 300 meters (37.82) and Caden Riley taking first in the 600 meters (1:32). Peter Oldow won the 1,000 meters (2:49) and Owen Mullahy placed first in the two-mile (10:10).
- North Attleboro’s Jackson Magas took first in the mile (5:02) and Kyle Robinson won the 1,000 meters (2:54), but the Rocketeers fell to Stoughton 71-29 in the Hockomock League meet.
GIRLS
- King Philip Regional High’s Sofia Delvecchio earned an individual win as the Warrior girls’ track team claimed a 64.5-35.5 Hockomock League victory over Attleboro High on Friday night at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. King Philip’s Brianna Quirke won the 600 meter (1:52), while teammate Ryenn Hart placed first in the 1,000 meters (3:28.39) and Victoria Priestley won the 55 hurdles (9.79). Attleboro’s Cassondra Stuger was a double-winner in the 300 meter (44.73) and long jump (13-10.25). Attleboro’s Kelly Neuendorf won the mile (5:45), while Kim Esteban was the first to cross the finish in the two-mile (12:59).
- Foxboro senior Emma Dahl took first in the 1,000 meters (3:31), but the Warriors fell to Milford in the Hockomock League meet 66-33. Foxboro’s Meaghan Christie won the shot put (25-3.25) for the Warriors.
- Mansfield High’s Tessa Lancaster took first in the two-mile (12:25) to lead the Hornets to a 67-33 Hockomock League win over Oliver Ames. Katherine Miller won the mile (5:51) while Anna Buckley won the high jump (4-foot-10).
- North Attleboro’s Lily Wetherbee won a pair of individual events in the 300 meters (43.66) and long jump (16-10.5) as the Rocketeers routed Stoughton 75-21 in the Hockomock League meet. Emily Nardelli won the 55 meter (7.96), Abby Gallagher won the 600 meters (1:51), Marta Botelho took first in the 1,000 meters (3:38), and Catherine Hanewich rounded out the distance events with a win in the mile (5:41). Ari Preacher crossed the finish first in the 55 hurdles (9.24) and Olivia Etienvre won the high jump (5-02).
