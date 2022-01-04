NORTON — Shaylee Owens won three events in guiding the Norton High girls’ track team to a 56-37 victory over Bellingham High Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League meet at Wheaton College.
Owens won the high jump in a personal best five-feet and qualified for the MIAA Division 5 Meet in the 55 hurdles (9.42 seconds) for the Lancers (2-0).
Skye Goba qualified for the Division 5 Meet in winning the mile (5:45), along with did Shea Podbelski, winning the 1,000 by a 30-second margin at 3:08.
Norton girls 56, Bellingham 37: 4x400 relay 1-Ally Murphy, Skye Goba, Sienna Pietrasiewicz, Shea Podbelski 4:31.3; High jump 1-Shaylee Owens 5-0; Long jump 1-Owens 15-3 3/4; Shot put 3-Callie Dennett; 1,000 1-Podbelski 3:08.4, 2-Brooke Dennett; 300 1-Jill Schreiner 45.4; 600 1-Carly Goodwin 1:56.2, 2-Kiera Dooley; Mile 1-Goba 5:45.8; 55 1-Murphy 7.5; 55 hurdles 1-Owens 9.42, 3-Ava Spagnoli.
