ATTLEBORO — For Norton High’s Bella Pietrasiewicz and Seekonk High’s Andrew Cabral, being on the same track surface as U.S. Olympians, NCAA All-Americans, and the best of the best that the American track community has to offer, was a reward.
The area’s preeminent distance runners, the Dartmouth College-bound Pietrasiewicz and the U.S. Naval Academy-bound Cabral were selected to be included in the elite field of invitees for the girls’ and boys’ mile runs, respectively, Saturday at Bishop Feehan High’s McGrath Stadium where the Platinum Physical Therapy U.S. Olympic Games qualifying meet was staged.
“I was super-excited, it was awesome to be surrounded by all of those incredible athletes,” Pietrasiewicz said of her Lancer record-setting experience, akin to an MIAA State Championship Meet race at the Reggie Lewis Center or on some college campus.
“It was a who’s-who of the track world,” Pietrasiewicz added. “We watched some of the pro races; that definitely was motivation, it provided incentive for me to run faster. There was a lot of good crowd energy.”
Pietrasiewicz ran a 5:08.04 in the field, one of only five girls in the mile run to be timed at 5:10 or better on the surface — shattering the previous Norton High record set by LSU’s Julia Palin by a full second, taking some 10 seconds off of her previous personal-best time.
“It was great, a lot of good energy going around,” Cabral said, running his first outdoor mile race in two seasons since COVID-19 shut down Seekonk High’s 2020 South Coast Conference outdoor track season as well as all of the MIAA divisional and state meets.
“It was different, it was cool with all those world-class runners,” Cabral said of being selected to compete in the field, with the weather conditions hindering the attendance, which otherwise would have been akin to an MIAA meet, a National Interscholastic Meet at the New York City Armory or in North Carolina.
Cabral was clocked at 4:33.25, off of his personal standard in the event. Evan Reynolds, a senior at Bishop Hendricken High (Warwick), won the mile run by a full second at 4:16.19. Only five runners were able to clock 5:20 or better in the boys’ race.
Bishop Feehan’s duo of Liz Borah and Patrick Healey represented the Shamrocks. Borah finished ninth in the mile run at 5:17.22, while Healey clocked a 4:37.58 in the field.
Former Seekonk High great Johnny Gregorek, representing the New York-New Jersey Asics Track Club, took second place in the men’s 800-meter run at 1:48.77, a scant half-stride behind Rajay Hamilton, a native of Jamaica who runs at West Texas College.
Pietrasiewicz was one of all 12 girls in the mile run who broke 5:20. Kaylie Armitage, the LaSalle Academy (Providence) senior, won the race by a full second at 4:54.44.
“My time was a little off from what I was shooting for,” Pietrasiewicz said, who like all the high school entrants was hampered a bit by the cold, the wind and the rain. “With the conditions, I was pretty happy with it, I think it went well.”
The field was seeking to meet American qualifying standards for the U.S. Olympic Trials in Oregon in three weeks.
In the 800 meters, the men’s US Trials qualifying time needed is 1:46:25, with a 1:45.2 needed for the Olympic Games. For women, the American standard is 2:02.5, with a 1:59.5 for the Olympic Games.
In the 1500-meter run, the men were bidding to meet the American qualifying time of 3:37.5, with the Olympic standard being 3:35. For women in the event, the American standard is 4:06. For the 5000-meter run, the men’s American qualifying standard is 13:25.0 and 13:13.5 for the Olympics, while for women, the U.S. qualifying time is 15:20, while the Olympic time is 15:10.
“Being in the field definitely provided me with a lot of incentive,” Cabral said of taking to the starting line. “Just to be invited to the meet where there would be athletes trying to make it to the Olympics was really cool.”
Cabral indicated that “it was a little bit chilly for May,” with the wind having died down a bit and the rain subsided. “It was unseasonal!”
“I wanted to go faster,” Cabral said, having a personal-best mile time of 4:24 outdoors. “It was tough, my legs felt tired. It’s been a few years since I’ve run a mile.”
For Cabral, it’s now back to the SCC dual-meet schedule, the final two weeks of his high school career, and ditto for Pietrasiewicz and her Tri-Valley League season coming to a close in captaining the Lancers. Pietrasiewicz just rewrote Norton High’s 800 record (at 2:14.5) in a TVL meet against Millis.
“I think I could have run faster, but I’ll take it,” she added. “There were fewer fans, but it was right up there with running in a meet at Reggie (Lewis Center). It had similar energy, the crowd got loud when we came up the straightaways.
“I was excited to just be there.”
Platinum Physical Therapy U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Race
At Bishop Feehan High School
Women’s 800
1-Julia Risk 2:02.98.
2-Elinor Purrier 3:03.30
3-Siofra Cleirigh-Butner 2:03.36
4-Skyln Webb 2:03.74.
Men’s 800
1-Rajay Hamilton 1:48.48
2-Johnny Gregorek 1:48.77
3-Sam Ellison 1:48.83
4-Drew Piazza 1:48.93
Women’s 1500
1-Josette Norris 4:06.30
2-Dani Aragon 4:08.90
3-Dana Giordano 4:10.80
4-Heather McLean 4:10.47
Men’s 1500
1-Eric Holt 3:40.55
2-Peter Callahan 3:40.12
3-Robert Domanic 3:40.54
4-Alex Rogers 3:40.69
Women’s 5000
1-Emily Sisson 14:59.12
2-Aly Eloise Markovc 15:05.96
3-Eria Kemp 15:10.10
4-Molly Huddle 15:24.12
Men’s 5000
1-Ben Flanagan 13:20.67
2-Ben True 13:22.38
3-Graham Banks 13:27.39
4-Louis Serafini 13:54.61
Girls Mile
1-Kayle Armitage 5:54.44
2-Reese Fahya 4:55.44
3-Nicole Dunbury 5:02.97
4-Bella Pietrasiewicz 5:08.04
Boys Mile
1-Evan Reynolds 4:16.19
2-Kyle Sarney 4:17.15
3-Jack McLoughlin 4:18.56
4-Joe Thumann 4:20.50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.