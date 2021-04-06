NORTON — Dartmouth College-bound Isabella Pietrasiewicz shattered the Norton High girls’ record in the mile by two seconds Tuesday, leading the unbeaten Lancers’ girls’ track team to a 62-20 victory over Ashland High in a Tri-Valley League meet.
Pietrasiewicz clocked a time of 5:07.7 to eclipse the previous mark of 5:09.2 set by Julia Palin in 2017. Pietrasiewicz took first place by a 17-second margin.
In addition, Ali Murphy and Heather Kurland each won two events for Norton. Murphy clocked a TVL season-best of 42.9 in the 300 and also won the 55 dash. Kurland won the high jump in a TVL season-best 4-10. She also took first place in the 55 hurdles.
The Norton High boys captured a 51-35 victory to improve to 2-1-1. Paul Wisnaskas won both the high jump and 55 hurdles, the latter in a TVL season best time of 7.6. Sean Wynne clocked a TVL season best time of 2:49.9 in winning the 1,000.
Norton boys 51, Ashland 35: 55 hurdles 1-Paul Wisnaskas 7.6, 2-Austin Petipas; 55 2-Duncan Owens 6.9; Mile 1-Derek Bamford 4:57.4, 2-Aiden Masse, 3-Gabe Dennett; 600 1-Charlie Mills 1:30.9, 3-Casey Dion; 300 3-Jason Soares; 1,000 1-Sean Wynne 2:49.9, 2-Andrew McConnell, 3-Jacob Ollerhead; Two mile 1-Masse 11:37.3; Shot put 1-Ryan Carroll 42-3 1/2; High jump 1-Wisnaskas 5-10.
Norton girls 62, Ashland 20: 55 hurdles 1-Heather Kurland 9.1, 2-Shaylee Owens, 3-Kyla Leahy; 55 1-Ali Murphy 7.3, 2-Kurland; Mile 1-Isabella Pietrasiewicz 5:07.7, 2-Shea Podbelski, 3-Sienna Pietrasiewicz; 600 1-Carly Goodwin 1:51.7, 3-Kiera Dooley; 300 1-Murphy 42.9; 1,000 3-Laura LaFrancois; Shot put 1-Michaela Whiteside 30-0, 2-Callie Dennett, 3-Brynn Leahy; High jump 1-Kurland 4-10, 2-Leahy, 3-Owens; 4x400 relay 1-I. Pietrasiewicz, Erin Podbelski, Goodwin, S. Podbelski 4:36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.