BOSTON — Shea Podbelski finished first in the 1,000 meters and Ali Murphy won the 55-meter dash, with both Norton High girls qualifying for New Balance National Indoor Championships, as the Lancer girls indoor track team finished third among 11 schools at the Tri-Valley League Showcase Saturday night at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Murphy had a winning time of :7.44 in the 55 meters and placed first in the 300 meters in :42.55. Podbelski finished in 2:58.89 to win the 1,000. Teammate Shaylee Owents also won in the 55 hurdles (:9.34).
Jillian Strynar finished second in the 55-meter dash with a :7.59 to improve her Division 5 States qualifying time. Norton's Shaylee Owens was fifth in the high jump (4-8), Skye Goba was sixth in the mile (5:52.98) and the 4x400 relay team of Podbelski, Sienna Pietrasiewicz, Carly Goodwin and Goba placed sixth in 4:37.94.
The Lancer boys finished ninth, with the top showing turned in by Andrew McConnell, who was third in the mile (4:41.29) to improve his qualifying time for Division 5 States. Norton's 4x400 relay squad of Camden Lerner, Aiden Masse, Danny Tran and Charlie Mills also came in fourth in 3:43.91 to improve their Division 5 States qualifying time.
Danny Train qualified for States in the 55-meter dash, placing fifth in 7.03, and Camden Lerner was fifth in the 300 meters (38:23) to qualify for Division 5 States.