ATTLEBORO — Rob Pombriant won the long jump and Conor Larochelle took the shot put as both set personal bests, sparking the Bishop Feehan High boys’ spring track team a 90 1/2-45 1/2 victory over Cardinal Spellman High in a Catholic Central League meet Tuesday at McGrath Stadium.’
The Shamrocks improved to 4-0 on the dual meet season as Pombriant won both the long (18-6 1/2) and triple (38-1) jumps while Laronchelle placed first in the shot put at 38-4. Cam Moura soared a personal-best 5-8 for second place in the long jump. Patrick Healy won the 800 and anchored the first-place 4x400 relay team.
The Shamrock girls scored an 89-45 victory. Grace O’Hanlon won both the high jump and 400 for the Shamrocks, while Valerie Capalbo won the 100 and anchored the first-place 4x400 relay team.
- The Norton boys and girls both won their second Tri-Valley meets of the season, routing Millis 111-17 and 116-18, respectively. Bella Pietrasiewicz broke the Lancer record in the 800 meters at 2:14.5, surpassing Julia Palin (2:17.24). Michaela Whiteside (shot put, discus), Ali Murphy (100, 200) and Heather Kurland (100 hurdles, long jump) each won two events.Derek Bamford (400, long jump), Edward Abouzeid (200, javelin) and Aiden Masse (800, two-mile) each won two events. Masse won the 800 by a 6.5-second margin, while taking first place in the two-mile by 22 seconds.
Norton boys 111, Millis 17: Discus 1-Paul Wisnaskas 109-9; Triple jump 1-Matt Cropley 37-1 1/2; Long jump 1-Derek Bamford 17-4; Javelin 1-Edward Abouzeid 148-3; Shot put 1-Ryan Carroll 43-6; Two mile 1-Aiden Masse 11:13.4; 200 1-Abouzeid 23.9; 800 1-Masse 2:16; 110 hurdles 1-Julian Melendez 18.4; 400 1-Bamford 53.8; Mile 1-Colten McCain 4:58; 100 1-Dan Tran 11.9; 400 hurdles 1-Sean Wynne 11.9.
Norton girls 116, Millis 18: 400 hurdles 1-tie: Shaylee Owens, Maddie Dolack 1:04.7; 100 1-Ali Murphy 12.9; 400 1-Jordan Raneri 1:05.7; 100 hurdles 1-Heather Kurland 16.3; 800 1-Bella Pietrasiewicz 2:14.5; 200 1-Murphy 26.3; Two mile 1-Shea Podbelski 11:54; Shot put 1-Michaela Whiteside 29-6 1/2; Long jump 1-Kurland 15-10; Triple jump 1-Phoebe Gesner 29-0; Discus 1-M. Whiteside 60-3; High jump 1-Caitlin Whiteside 4-6.
Bishop Feehan boys 90 1/2, Cardinal Spellman 45 1/2: Shot put 1-Conor Larochelle 38-4; Long jump 1-Rob Pombriant 18-6 1/2; Triple jump 1-Pombriant 38-1; High jump 1-Jon Mignacca 5-10; Mile 1-Seamus Sutula 4:55.9; 100 1-Hosaya Exavier 12.0; 800 1-Patrick Healy 2:03.4; 200 1-Sean Callahan 24.1; Two mile 1-Alex Almeida 11:12.4; 4x400 relay 1-Sutula, Jason Bisciotti, Cam Moura, Healy 3:45.2.
Bishop Feehan girls 89, Cardinal Spellman 45: 400 hurdles 1-Maddie Breckner 1:11.9; High jump 1-Grace O’Hanlon 4-8; Javelin 1-Makayla Macomber 86-8; Shot put 1-Anna Cinelli 29-1; 100 1-Val Capalbo 13.2; 400 1-O’Hanlon 1:05.6; 100 hurdles 1-Shruti Advahan 19.3; 200 1-Izzy Graziano 28.2; 4x400 relay 1-Emily Rivers, Alyssa Boucher, Olivia Kelly, Anna Jones 52.7; 4x400 relay 1-O’Hanlon, Brecker, Maeve Parrish, Capalbo 4:13.8.
