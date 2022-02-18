BOSTON —The Dighton-Rehoboth High boys indoor track team put on the best showing of two area teams at the MIAA Division 4 Indoor Track and Field Championship Thursday with a 13th-place finish.
The best D-R finish of the day came from senior Joshua Rebello, who took second in the 600 meters. His time of 1:25.60 was just over a second behind first-place finisher Michael Neitlich of Middleboro High, helping the Warriors score eight team points.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s 4x200 meter relay team also finished strong, taking third in the finals. The quartet of Hendrix Pray, Jacob Suprenard, Matthew Suprenard and Dario St. James clocked a time of 1:36.23.
In the field events, Dighton-Rehoboth had back-to-back finishers in Destin Michener and Kevin Gousie in the shot put. Michener tossed the shot 42 feet, three and three quarters inches while Gousie was at 42-2. The trio combined for three points scored for the team.
The Foxboro boys had their best result of the day come from junior Daniel O’Malley in the long jump. His distance of 19 feet, two inches was the sixth-best in the field of 22. The Foxboro boys finished with three team points for 29th overall.
The Foxboro girls scored their only two points in the 4x800 meter relay. The group of Brooke Davies, Caroline Bass, Ella Campbell and Casey Dahl clocked a time of 10:46.62, putting them seventh in the field of 16. The team finished 31st in the points standings.
Dighton-Rehoboth’s girls track team did not score any points, and had no medalists.