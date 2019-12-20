NEW BEDFORD — The Seekonk High boys’ and girls’ winter track teams opened their South Coast Conference dual meet seasons with victories over Wareham High, prevailing 54-26 and 47-38.
Andrew Cabral won both the 1000 (2:51.4) and high jump (5-2) for the Warriors, while other first place finishes included Pivek Patel (shot put, 39-7), James Tenreiro (mile, 5:20.4), Henry Jordan (600, 1:31.5), Caleb Cloud (55 hurdles, 9.6) and Jacob Klang (two mile, 11:04.8).
Seniors Hannah Bradbury and Allison Houle each captured two first place finishes for the Seekonk girls’ team. Bradbury won both the 600 (1:52.8) and mile (5:52), while Houle was first in both the high jump (4-6) and 50 dash (8.1). Other first-place finishes included Makenzie Gingras (shot put, 29-9) and Madison Costa (55 hurdles, 10.9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.