SEEKONK — The Seekonk High track and field team took two wins over Wareham High on Thursday afternoon, with the Warrior boys grabbing points late to clinch the win and the girls winning by 19.
Seekonk’s boys team won 73-63, grabbing points in both relays to ensure the win. The Seekonk girls won 73-54.
The Warrior boys were tied with Wareham at 63 apiece before Seekonk took wins in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays to ensure a victory. The 4x100 team of Blayke Young, Eddie Hindle, Jace Conceicao and Darren Romani ran a time of 47.08 while Noah Amaral, JD Mello, Owen Blanchard and Brett Mello ran in the 4x400 to a time of 3:55.
Maddox Bo tied for the meet-best in long jump, clearing 20 feet, five inches. He also went on to win the triple jump, clearing 39 feet. Bo also finished as the runner-up in his first time running in the 400 meters with a time of 55.4
Winning for the Seekonk girls was Lauren Morales in the shot put (34-2 1/2) and the discus (107-7). Kiley Halpin also took first in two events, winning the mile (6:07) and two mile (14:01).
Jull Audette ran a time of 12.6 in the 100 meters to lead the field and Ariana Sanchez Souza won the 400 meters at a time of 72 seconds. Hayden Robinson won the 800 meters at 2:32.
In the hurdles, Riley Mahoney led the field with a 400 hurdles time of 1:17. Seekonk also won both relays, winning the 4x100 at 53.72and the 4x400 at 4:53.94.
Seekonk hosts D-R Thursday.
Tri-County takes opener
BRIDGEWATER — Tri-County Regional swept South Shore Vocational on Wednesday at West Bridgewater High, with the Cougars winning both the boys meet, 117-19, and the girls meet, 102-19.
In the boys meet, Zach Blenkhorn took first in both hurdle races and also led the field in the triple jump. James O’Brien took first in the discus, throwing the disc 94 feet, three inches. Finishing with four first-place finishes was Ryan Ferdman, winning the 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump and as a member of the first-place 4x100 relay.
Jonah Yeaton also placed first, winning the 400 meter dash in 1:00.3. The Cougars took first in every event but the 800 meters.
Tri-County’s girls team had an event win from Brenna Stewart, getting a 19-8 1/2 toss in the shot put. Sinead bergeron also won the mile, clocking a time of 7:21. Two of TC’s relay teams won and Evie Brunnemeyer won both hurdle races. Gianna Mitchell won her first varsity race in the 100 meter dash, clocking in at 13.5. Like the boys team, Tri-County’s girls group won all but one event — the 200 meter dash.
Norton wins two in opening meet
NORTON — Norton’s boys and girls teams won their home opener on their new track, beating Dover-Sherborn Tuesday.
The Lancer boys won 74-62 and the girls won 86-45.
In the boys meet, Norton had a first-place finish from Stephen Collins in the discus at 114 feet, eight inches. Also placing first was Camden Lerner at 5-6 in the high jump, Matt Cropley at 36-10 in the triple jump and Michael Raneri with a long jump distance of 20-9.
Norton’s Jacob Ollerhead on the 400 meter hurdles in 1:02.83 amd Camden Lerner winning the 400 meters at 52.25.
Norton’s boys team also took first in the 4x100 relay (47.63) and the 4x400 relay (3:41.83).
The Norton girls swept the high jump with Zoe Santos clearing 4-6 to win, swept the 100 meters with Jillian Strynar winning in 12.27 and swept the 100 meter hurdles with Shaylee Owens timing out at 17.59.
Molly Carter also took first for Norton in the field, winning the shot put with a toss of 27-9. Adelle Crosscup also won the discus, throwing the disc 83 feet, 10 inches, and Shaylee Owens won the long jump with a jump of 15-11 1/2.
Norton took first in the 400 hurdles with a 1:12.68 time by Zoe Santos, won the mile with Shea Podbelski’s time of 5;33.72, won the 400 meters and 200 meters by Ali Murphy’s 57.77 and 25.75, respectively. Norton also won the 4x400 relay in 4:33.13.
Mansfield takes two from Sharon
MANSFIELD — Both the Mansfield boys and girls swept Sharon in its opening meet Tuesday.
The Mansfield boys won 82-54 while the girls won 105-31.
Placing first for the Mansfield boys was Evan Rawlings in the 400 meter hurdles, timing out at 58.5. Nate Kablik also placed first (100 meters, 11.1), along with Talon Johnson (mile, 4:41.2), Myles Brown (200 meters, 23.1) and Troy Penney (800 meters, 2:09.2).
Taking second in the 200 meters was Jack Reed at 23.7 and also finishing as runner-up in the 800 meters was Marco Geminiani. Both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams won as well for the Mansfield boys.
The Hornets swept the javelin, led by Eamon Doyle’s 104-8 toss. Ayden Agbasi won both the shot put (45-7) and the discus (109-1) and Chamberlain Guthrie Jr. won the long jump with a jump of 20-6. In the triple jump, Evan Thevenot placed second, clearing 39-6.
The Mansfield girls won 13 events, winning both the 4x100 (51.8) and 4x400 (4:25) relays and all but one field event.
Caitlin Garrahy won two events in the field, winning discus (80-5) and the shot put (31-10). Avery Hawthorne won the javelin with a toss of 78-3 and Elyssa Buchanan won the high jump, clearing 4-10. Frankie Spagna (triple jump, 37-2) also won in the field.
On the track, Mansfield was led by Anna Moore’s mile time of 5;37.4 and Carmella Simonelli won the two-mile at 13:58.3. Abigail Scott (100 meters, 13.3) Meghan Driscoll (200 meters, 28.2) and Lauren Signoriello (400, 60.2) also won their respective events. Buchanan won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.3.