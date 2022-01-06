NORTON -- The Bishop Feehan High boys and girls track teams both extended their unbeaten streaks to three meets with victories over Southeastern Regional Thursday in non-league meets at Wheaton College.

Bill Roche won the 300 and took second in the high jump, while Ryan Nealon (mile), Noah Gomes D'sa (1,000) and Alexavier Almeida (two mile) dominated the distance events for t he boys in a 68-38 win.

Valerie Capalbo (600), Lauren Harkins (mile) and Liz Borah (1,000) won individual events and were members of the first place 4x400 relay team as the Shamrock girls' team scored a 67-38 victory.

Bishop Feehan boys 68, Southeastern Reg. 38: 300 1-Bill Roche 40.67, 2-Nolan Riley; Mile 1-Ryan Nealon 4:57.1, 2-Cormac Masterson; 55 hurdles 1-Lucas Ribeiro 8.95, 2-James Breckner; 55 2-Matt Saunders; 600 2-Alex Calo; 1,000 1-Noah Gomes D'Sa 2:52; Two mile 1-Alexavier Almeida 10:49, 2-Andrew Kubaska; High jump 2-Roche; Shot put 1-Connor LaRochelle 36-1, 2-Sam DeMoura; 4x200 relay 1-Saunders, Breckner, Roche, John O'Connor 1:41; 4x400 relay 1-Chris Davis, Ribeiro, Masterson, Nealon 4:01

Bishop Feehan girls 67, Southeastern Reg. 38: 55 1-Olivia Kelly 7.88, 2-Trista Sicard, 3-Kalmia Cryan; 300 1-Gigi Colleran 46.55, 2-Emma Fitzgerald, 3-Kayla Sellers; 600 1-Valerie Capalbo 1:46.2, 2-Maeve Parrish; 1,000 1-Liz Borah 3:18.7, 3-Christa Assi; Mile 1-Lauren Harkins 5:50.8, 2-Bridget Sutula, 3-Amy Lawton; Two mile 1-Anna Boyd 11:47; 55 hurdles 2-Arlisenny Rodriquez 10.65, High jump 2-Lianna George, Taylor Ford 4-4; Long jump 2-Capalbo 14-7, 3-Kelly; Shot put 1-Brooke Serak 33-7, 3-Grace Gustafson; 4x200 relay 1-Colleran, Maegan Cronan, Sellers, Fitzgerald, 1:56.2; 4x400 relay 1-Harkins, Borah, Parrish, Capalbo 4:32.