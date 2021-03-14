ATTLEBORO — Valerie Capalbo won two events and anchored the first-place 4x400 relay team as the Bishop Feehan High girls’ track team began its “winter” season with a 78-72 victory over Cardinal Spellman in Catholic Central League action.
Capalbo won both the 200 (37.6) and long jump (14-11) for the Shamrocks. Bishop Feehan High hockey team goalie Avery Blanchard won the high jump (4-6) and Shamrock soccer team goalie Maddie Breckner ran a leg for the first-place 4x400 relay team.
The second- and third-place finishes made the difference for the Bishop Feehan High boys’ team in a 56½-43½ victory over Cardinal Spellman. The Shamrocks scored a sweep of the distance events with Jack Bernier (two-mile), Ryan Nealon (mile) and Patrick Healey (1,000) all turning in victories.
The Shamrocks make their second appearance at McGrath Stadium Saturday for a CCL meet against Bishop Stang.
Bishop Feehan boys 56½, Cardinal Spellman 43½: 200 1-Nolan Duffy 25.3; Mile 1-Ryan Nealon 5:14.3; 55 hurdles 1-Anthony Chan 9.0; 100 1-John O’Connor 12.2; 1,000 1-Patrick Healey 2:46.3; Two-mile 1-Jack Bernier 10:56.6.
Bishop Feehan girls 78, Cardinal Spellman 22: 200 1-Valerie Capalbo 37.6; Mile 1-Elizabeth Borah 5:48.2; 55 hurdles 1-Meghan Chan 11.6; 100 1-Olivia Kelly 14.1; 600 1-Maeve Parrish 1:46.8; 1,000 1-Amelia Mignacca 13:03.2; Two-mile 1-Anna Boyd 12:34.1; Long Jump 1-Capalbo 14-11; High Jump 1-Avery Blanchard 4-6; 4x200 relay 1-Kelly, Emily Rivers, Kylie Wistran, Maggie Flaherty, 2:04.8; 4x400 relay 1-Maddie Breckner, Grace O’Hanlon, Parrish, Capalbo; BF 4:28.0
