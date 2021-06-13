ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ spring track teams won their respective Catholic Central League Championship Meet titles at Bishop Fenwick High Saturday in their first season of competition.
The Shamrock boys’ team posted 133 points, 47 points greater than runner-up Bishop Fenwick. The Bishop Feehan girls’ team compiled 150 points, a 31-point margin of victory over runner-up Austin Prep.
Underclassmen took four individual titles for the Bishop Feehan boys’ team. Junior Patrick Healy won the mile run (4:35.4) by a mere one-second margin, while junior Brenden Krue captured his first win in the 400 hurdles (1:04.4), nipping teammate James Breckner by a lean.
Sophomore Jon Mignacca came through with the high jump title and took second in the long jump, while freshman Noah Gomes D’Sa clocked a personal-best time of 10:33.2 to win the two-mile run by a strong seven-second margin.
The Bishop Feehan High girls’ team won all three relays and had 11 top-three individual performances to outdistance its competition.
Junior Elizabeth Borah won the two-mile run (11:43.5) by a 14-second margin and was a member of the first-place 4x800 relay team which won by a 53-second margin. Sophomore Valerie Capalbo won the 200 (26.79), anchored the first-place 4x400 relay team and took third in the long jump.
Avery Blanchard placed in three field events, taking second in the javelin (92-3) and third in the high jump and discus.
Catholic Central League Championship Meet
Boys’ team scores: 1-Bishop Feehan 133, 2-Bishop Fenwick 86, 3-Bishop Stang 73.
Girls’ team scores: 1-Bishop Feehan 150 , 2-Austin Prep 119, 3-Bishop Fenwick 80.
Bishop Feehan placements: Boys – 100 4-John O’Connor 11.9; 200 3-Sean Callaghan 24.3, 4-Nolan Duffy 24.3; Two mile 1-Noah Gomes D’Sa 10:33, 2-Alex Almeida 10:40.8; 400 3-Andrew Smith 53.9; 110 hurdles 3-Anthony Chan 18.52; 800 2-Ryan Nealon 2:09; 400 hurdles 1-Brendan Krue 1:04.4, 2-James Breckner 1:04.5; Mile 1-Patrick Healy 4:35.4; 4x100 relay 2-Chan, Hosaya Exavier, Callaghan, O’Connor 47.25; High jump 1-Jon Mignacca 5-10; Long jump 2-Mignacca 18-11 ¾; 4x800 relay 2-Chris Davis, Jack Bernier, Cormac Masterson, Mike Doherty, 9:29; Shot put 4-Jake Gosslin 37-3 ½; Discus 4-Nate Fortin 107-08; Girls – 100 3-Olivia Kelly 13.38, 4-Anna Jones 13.75; 800 3-Kate Wagner 2:26.3; Mile 4-Anna Boyd 5:37.4, 5-Maria Romsey 5:38.5; Two mile 1-Elizabeth Borah 11:43.5, 2-Mary Daley 11:57.1; 200 1-Valerie Capalbo 26.79, 4-Jones 28.29; 100 hurdles 4-Shruthi Adhavan 19.22; 400 hurdles 1-Maddie Breckner 11:10.9; 4x400 relay 1-Grace O’Hanlon, Maeve Parrish, Breckner, Capalbo 4:13.1; 4x800 relay 1-Daley, Borah, Romsey, Boyd 10:52.4; 4x100 relay 1-Emma Fitzpatrick, Jones, Alyssa Boucher, Kelly, 53.89; High jump 3-Avery Blanchard 4-8; Long jump 3-Capalbo 15-0; Javelin 2-Blanchard 92-3; Shot put 2-Anna Cinelli 29-5, 5-Grace Gustafson 26-10; Discus 3-Blanchard 81-3.
