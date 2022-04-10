ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls track team hosted a double dual meet against Cathedral High and Archbishop Williams High on Saturday, with the Shamrocks outscoring the former, 110-10, and the latter, 86-50.
Several Shamrocks managed to take home first place in individual events. Avery Blanchard was the top performer, finishing first in the javelin throw (92’- 11”) and the discus throw (94’-3”). Olivia Kelly won the 100-meter run (13.69), Molly Duignan the 400-meter run (1:06.43), and Maeve Parrish the 800-meter run (2:24.11). Additionally, Lianna George finished first in the shot put (28’-4.5”), Brooke Serak ended up first in the long jump (15’ 8.25”), and Lianna George won the high jump (4’ 6”) to round out the event winners for the Shamrocks.
BOYS
The Bishop Feehan boys saw similar success in their double dual meet, besting Archbishop Williams, 109-27, and Cathedral, 124-10.
Lucas Ribeiro paced the Shamrocks with wins in the 400-meter hurdles (65.81) and the 110-meter high hurdles (17.22). He was one of seven boys to place first in an event for the Shamrocks.