NORTON --Nathan Shultz won three events, while Brody Clemente led a sweep of the shot put event, but the North Attleboro High boys' winter track team bowed 60-40 to Oliver Ames as the Hockomock League dual meet season got underway Monday at Wheaton College.
Shultz qualified for the MIAA State Meet in winning the 55 dash (6.82) and high jump (5-10). Clemente had a personal best in the shot put at 50-11 1/4 for the top distance in the state this season while Josh Beckett and Mark Etienvre finished right behind him.
- Norton High's Ally Murphy not only won the 300 meters during the MSTCA Winter Festival at the Reggie Lewis Center but also qualified for the MIAA Division 5 Meet and the New Balance National Indoor Meet in March with a first-place personal best of 41.91.The Lancers' Shea Podbelski and Skye Goba finished third and sixth, respectively, in the mile with Podbelski qualifying for the MIAA Division 5 Meet.
- In a Hockomock League meet at Wheaton College, junior Dan O'Malley won both the 300 (personal best 40.65) and long jump (17-9 1/2) as the Foxboro boys began their dual meet season with a 58-33 win over Canton. Other winners for the Warriors were senior Nick Olson (two mile, 10:48), senior Jared Ciora (600, 1:36.8), junior Joe Flanagan (shot put 37-11) and junior Brooks Stone (1,000, 2:57.7).
MSTCA Winter Festival
Norton placements: Boys -- 4x800 relay 3-Charlie Mills, Aidan Masse, Mike Katsikis, Andrew McConnell, 9:08; 4x200 relay 6-Luke Ferreira, Jake Antosca, Dan Trand, Cam Pratt, 1:42.8; 1,000 5-Jacob Ollerhead 2:57.6; Mile 5-McConnell 4:52.9; 55 6-Trand 7.12; Girls -- 4x800 relay 2-Brooke Dennett, Sienna Pietrasiewicz, Shea Podbelski, Skye Goba, 10:29.8; 300 1-Ally Murphy 41.91; 1000 3-Pietrasiewicz 3:29; Mile 3-Podbelski 5:28, 6-Goba 5:53.
Oliver Ames boys 60, North Attleboro 40: 55 1-Nathan Shultz 6.82; High jump 1-Shultz 5-10; Long jump 1-Shultz 18-3 1/2; 55 hurdles 2-Andrew Nobrega 9.48; 300 2-Sean Boyle 41.9, 3-Kyle Conroy 41.9; 600 2-Nobrega 1:38.1; 1,000 3-Evan Tino 3:03.2; Mile 2-Connor Peterson 5:09; Two mile 3-Will Atwood 11:52; Shot put 1- Brody Clemente 50-11 3/4 2-Josh Beckett 44-1/4, 3-Mark Etienvre 43-1/2.
