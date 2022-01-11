NORTON — Cashel Stuger won three events, while Ethan Sylvia and Lee Casstevens dominated the distance-running events as the Attleboro High boys’ winter track team scored a 56-43 victory over Franklin in a Hockomock League meet at Wheaton College.
Stuger was first across the finish line in the 55 hurdles and 55 dash, in addition to winning the high jump competition. Syliva (mile) and Casstevens (two-mile) both finished first and were members of the first-place 4x200 relay team. Senior Chris Leonardo dominated the shot put event, winning with a throw of 44-10.
Mansfield High senior Jake Wall shattered the Hornets’ long jump record, in addition to taking first place in both the 55 dash (6.83) and 55 hurdles (8.21) as the Hornets routed Milford 74-16. Wall cleared 22-feet, 6 3/4-inches in taking first place in the long jump.
Riley and Austin Tremblay went 1-2 for the Hornets in the 1,000 run, Chris Leonard won the mile and took second in the 600, while Chamberlain Guthrie took second in both the 55 dash and 55 hurdles
Degan Granese won both the high (5-6) and long (18-2) jumps, while Nathan Sylven placed in two distance-running events, but the King Philip High boys’ team fell 68-23 to Taunton.
Jahela Douglas won the long jump (14-8) and took third in the 55 hurdles, but the Franklin High girls’ team captured first place in all but two individual events and took both relays in scoring an 89-11 victory over Attleboro. Freshman Emelia Smith took second in the mile run and qualified for the Division 1 Meet.
Isabella Watson was the shining star for the KP girls’ team in a 60-31 loss to the Tigers. Watson won both the high (4-8) and long (14-4) jumps, while also taking third in the 300.
The Mansfield High girls’ team swept the 1,000 run, with Katie Miller winning by four seconds at 3:27 in a 70-30 win over Milford. Anna Buckley captured first place in both the high jump and 55 hurdles, while Caitlin Dumouchel won the 300 and anchored the first-place 4x200 relay team.
Attleboro boys 56, Franklin 43: Mile 1-Ethan Sylvia, 2-Lee Casstevens; 1,000 1-Sylvia; Two mile 1-Casstevens; 55 1-Cashel Stuger; High jump 1-Stuger; Long jump 2-Adrian Rivera; 300 2-Rivera; Shot put 1-Chris Leonardo 44-10; 55 hurdles 1-Stuger, 2-Peter DelPozzo; 4x200 relay 1-Stuger, DelPozzo, Rivera, Airdan Pantages.
Franklin girls 89, Attleboro 11: 55 hurdles 3-Annie Cooney 10.45, 3-Lindsey Field, 3-Jahela Douglas; Mile 2-Emelia Smith 5:52.8; 600 3-Rebecca Rainey 1:51.7; Long jump 1-Douglas 14-8.
Taunton boys 68, King Philip 23: 600 2-Nathan Gebhard 1:31.4, 3-Luca Giardini; Mile 3-Nathan Sylven 4:50.4; Two mile 2-Sylven 11:14.8; High jump 1-Degan Granese 5-6; Long jump 1-Granese 18-2; Shot put 2-James Ducic 31-6 1/2, 3-Sean Lucente 31-4; 55 hurdles 3-Jack McKenna 10.05; 4x400 relay 2-Gebhard, Giardini, Nieto, MacKenzie, 4:01.8.
Taunton girls 60, King Philip 31: 55-Ally Pochay 8.44; 300 3-Isabella Watson 1:56.9; High jump 1-Watson 4-8, 3-Sierra King; Long jump 1-Watson 14-4; Shot put 1-Hannah Crocker 31-0 !/2, 2-Katherine O’Neil; 55 hurdles 1-Madeline Hill 10.36; 4x200 relay 2-King, Pochay, Vigevani, Ricci, 2:08.
Mansfield boys 74, Milford 16: 55 hurdles 1-Jake Wall 8.21, 2-Chamberlain Guthrie; 55 1-Wall 6.83, 2-Guthrie, 3-Isaiah Kinds;300 1-Nate Kabik 39.08, 2-Grady Sullivan, 3-Nolan Clarke; 600 1-Tom Giudicianni 1:37.9, 2-Chris Leonardl;1,000 1-Riley Tremblay 2:50.5, 2-Austin Tremblay, 3-Clark Mackin; Mile 1-Leonard 4:46.9, 3-Marco Geminiani; Two mile 2-Collin Stevens 10:36, 3-Patrick Haley; 4x400 relay 1-R. Tremblay, Sullivan, Giudicianni A. Tremblay, 4:04; 4x200 relay 1-Kinds, Matt Breitenstein, Clarke, Kablik, 1:45; Long jump 1-Wall 22-6 3/4, 2-Guthrie; Shot put 2-Ayden Agbasi 35-10 1/2.
Mansfield girls 70, Milford 30: 44 2-Chloe Guthrie 7.64; 300 1-Caitlin Dumouchel 45.06, 3-Elise Roberts; 600 1-Taylor Palinski 1:56.6, 3-Avery Hawthorne; 1,000 1-Katherine Miller 3:37.4, 2-Meghan Johnson, 3-Elizabeth Heavey; Mile 2-Alanna Conley 6:00.4, 3-Sierra Wojcik; Two mile 1-Anna Moore 12:35, 2-Norah Puleo; High jump 1-Anna Buckley 4-10, 3-Elyssa Buchanan; Long jump 2-Buckley 16-3, 3-Guthrie; Shot put 1-Caitlin Garrahy 28-9 1.2, 3-Jocelyn Saba; 55 hurdles 1-Buckley 9.25, 2-Buchanan; 4x200 rely 1-Megan Driscoll, Guthrie, Buchanan, Dumouchel, 1:55.19; 4x400 relay 1-Miller, Heavey, Palinski, Johnston, 4:52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.