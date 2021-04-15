NORTON — Senior Isabella Pietrasiewicz was time at a personal best and Tri-Valley League season best time of 1:38.8 in winning the 600 dash as the unbeaten Norton High girls’ track team concluded its dual meet season with a 57-29 victory over Medway Wednesday.
Heather Kurland matched a personal best and soared a TVL season best 4-10 in winning the high kump, in addition to taking first in the 55 hurdles (9.2) and took in the 55 dash. Shea Podbelski (1,000) and Brooke Dennett (two mile) dominated the distance events, while Shaylee Owens and Phoebe Gesner went 2-3 in the 300 with personal best time.
Charlie Mills led a sweep of the mile run, clocking a personal best time, while Paul Wisnaskas won two events as the Lancer boys (3-1-1) took a 59-25 win over the Mustangs.’
Wisnaskas won the 55 hurdles with a record-setting personal best, TVL season-best time of 7.6, while also clearing 5-10 to win the high jump and taking second in the 55 dash with a personal best of 6.6.
Gabe Dennett won the two mile and logged a personal best in the shot out, while Sean Wynne clocked a TVL season-best of 1:27 in taking first place in the 600.
Norton girls 57, Medway 29: 55 Hurdles 1-Heather Kurland9.2, 2-Shaylee Owens 9.6; 55 2-Ali Murphy 7.6, 3-Kurland 7.7; Mile 1-Brooke Dennettt 5:58.3, 2-Erin Podbelski 6:12; 600 1-Isabella Pietrasiewicz 1:38.8, 3-Ava Scagnoli 2:02.5; 300 2-Owens 47.0, 3-Phoebe Gesner 473; 1,000 1-.Shea Podbelski3:06, 3-Sienna Pietrasiewicz (3:27; Two mile 1-Brooke Dennett 14:29.9, 3-Carly Goodwin 14:41; Shot put 1-Michaela Whiteside 29-6; High jump 1-Kurland 4-10; 4400 relay 1-I. Pietrasiewicz, S. Pietrasiewicz, S. Podbelski, Murphy, 4:18.
Norton boys 59, Medway 25: 55 hurdles 1-Paul Wisnaskas 7.6, 3-Julian Melendez 10.0; 55 2-Wisnaskas 6.6; Mile 1-Charlie Mills 4:57.8, 2-Aiden Masse 4:59.4; 600 1-Sean Wynne 1:27.2, 2-Derek Bamford 1:33.8; 300 2-Dan Tran 38.0, 3-Jason Soares 38.4; 1,000 2-Sean Nichols 3:02.6, 3-Casey Dion 3:09.5; Two mile 1-Gabe Dennett 12:23.1; Shot put 1-Ryan Carroll 42-7 ½; High jump 1-Wisnaskas 5-10, 2-Matt Crowley 5-0, 3-Duncan Owens 4-10; 4x400 relay 1-Mills, Masse, Nichols, Wynne 3:56.6.
