MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys’ spring track team won 15 events in routing Milford High 100-31 Wednesday in a Hockomock League meet.
Jake Wall won three events for the Hornets, taking first in the 100 (10.8), 200 (22.7) and triple jump, while Charles Newcomb won both the discus and shot put events.
Chris Leonard (4:48) and Collin Stevens (4:49) ran strong in the mile for Mansfield, which swept the discus event while finishing 1-2 in the mile, 400, 100 hurdles and shot put. Jack Taylor (53.0) and Caden Riley (53.1) also ran strong in the 400.
- The Mansfield girls swept the mile with Katie Miller (5:53), Celia Puleo and Meghan Johnston finishing within 14 seconds of each other in a 71-65 win over Milford.
- Senior captain Chloe Byrnes won three events, but the Foxboro girls suffered a 75-60 loss to Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League meet. Byrnes won the javelin, 110 hurdles and high jump competition for the Warriors. Senior Jordyn Collins remained unbeaten in winning both the 100 and 200 sprints. Gianna Dunne (hurdles, high jump) and Grace Preston (javelin, discus) also had multiple placements for the Warriors.
Mansfield boys 100, Milford 31: 400 hurdles 1-Dylan Buchanan 1:00; 100 1-Jake Wall 10.8; Mile 1-Chris Leonard 4:48, 2-Collin Stevens 4:49; 400 1-Jack Taylor 53.0, 2-Caden Riley 53.1; 110 Hurdles 1-Ryan Munroe, 2-Evan Rawlings; 800 1-Riley Tremblay 2:09; 200 1-Jake Wall 22. 7; Two mile 2-Trevor Flint 10:37; Long jump 1-Wall 21-6; Triple jump 1-Wall 41-8 1/2, 2-Xavier Manuel 37-6; High jump 1-Sam Olsen 5-0; Shot put 1-Charles Newcomb 41-10 1/2. 2-Bill Gardner; Discus 1-Newcomb 96-2, 2-Aengus McGill; Javelin 1-Stephen Saba 118-10; 4x100 relay 1-DaSean Peters-Wolfe, Isaiah Kinds, Munroe, Manuel 46.8; 4x400 relay 1-Taylor, Evan Rawlings, Saba, Riley 3:38.9.
Mansfield girls 71, Milford 65: 400 2-Caitlin Dumouchel 1:09; 100 2-Colleen Waters 12.7; Mile 1-Katie Miller 5:53, 2-Celia Puleo; 400 2-Anna Darlington 1:00.9; 800 1-Norah Puleo 2:28; 200 2-Waters 27.4; Two mile 2-Tessa Lancaster 12:12; 4x100 relay 1-Scott, Driscoll, Penney, A.Buckley, 51.2; 4x400 relay 1-Rosie McIntyre, Puleo, Dumouchel, Darlington, 4:11; Long jump 1-Buckley 17-2 1/2; Triple jump 1-Caitlin Haley 32-2, 2-Ashley Kirley; Javelin 1-Dumouchel 111-10; Discus 2-Alissa Cooke 66-8; Shot put 1-Cooke 27-9 1/2, 2-Miller.
Oliver Ames girls 75, Foxboro 60: 100 1-Jordyn Collins 12.2; 110 hurdles 1-Chloe Byrnes 18.9; 200 1-J. Collins 25.6; Javelin 1-Byrnes 97-2; Triple jump 1-Murphy 31-8 1/2; High jump 1-Byrnes 4-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.