BOSTON — Andrew Williams rewrote the Mansfield High indoor record in the high jump at six-feet, six-inches in leading the Hornet boys’ track team to an 83-17 victory over Attleboro in a Hockomock League meet at the Reggie Lewis Center Friday.
Williams’ leap surpassed the previous school mark of 6-5 by Mark Colby, set in 1978. The Hornets swept the 55 hurdles and long jump and also recorded 1-2 finishes in the 55- and 300-dashes, the 1,000, mile and two-mile runs, in addition to winning both relays.
- Alex Violette won both the mile and two-mile as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ indoor track team stretched its unbeaten streak in South Coast Conference dual meets with a 46-40 victory over Old Rochester at Greater New Bedford Voke. Brodie Jacques and Jaren Ramos went 1-2 for the Falcons in the 55 dash, while Alex Violette (two mile) and Josh Rebello (1,000) also won events. The Falcon girls (3-1) suffered their first setback, falling 48-38 to the Bulldogs. Carleigh Hall (600), Kiara Abrantes (300) and Isabel Murdock (two mile) each won individual events for D-R.
- Nick Taylor (high jump) and Emmitt Route (shot put) won events for North Attleboro in a 71-29 loss to Sharon.
Mansfield boys 83, Attleboro 17: 55 1-Jake Wall (M), 2-Joe Cappelletti (M), 3-Kaiden Murray (A), 6.95; 300 1-Jack Rivard (M), 2-Chris Verros (M), 3-Matt MacMahon (A), 37.33; 600 1-Peter Oldrow (M), 2-Nate Seybert (A), 3-Joe Soucy (A), 1:28.50; 1,000 1-Owen Mullahy (M), 2-Anthony Cardosa (M), 3-Josh Tiews (A), 2:41.34; Mile 1-Michael Mullahy (M), 2-Ben Griffen (M), 3-Ethan Sylvia (A), 4:50.18; Two mile 1-Chris Leonard (M), 2-Collin Stevens (M), 3-Ryan Field (A), 10:55.01; High jump 1-Andrew Williams (M), 2-Damon Dugan (A), 3-Ethan Thevenot (M), 6-06; Long jump 1-Williams (M), 2-Cappelletti (M), Wall (M), 20-03.5; Shot put 1-Ethan Crosby (A), 2-Nico Holmes (M), 3-Jaden Sardella (M), 47-02.25; 55 hurdles 1-Williams (M), 2-Dylan Buchanan (M), 3-Wall (M), 8.26.
Sharon boys 71, North Attleboro 29: High jump 1-Nick Taylor 5-8; Shot put 1-Emmitt Route 43-9; 600 2-Jack McLaughlin 1:30.83; Mile 2-Jackson Magas 5:01.
Dighton-Rehoboth 46, Old Rochester 40: Two mile 1-Alex Violette 10:36; 55 hurdles 2-Tyler Kindberg 8.8; 55 1-Brodie Jacques 6.6, 2-Jaren Ramos 6.7; 1,000 1-Josh Rebello 2:59; Mile 1-Violette 5:06; Shot put 2-Seth Cordeiro 46-7; High jump 1-Jacques 6-2.
Old Rochester girls 48, Dighton-Rehoboth 38: Two mile 1-Isabel Murdock 13:13; 55 2-Macy MacDonald 7.5; 600 1-Carleigh Hall 1:54.7; 300 1-Kiara Abrantes 46.2, 2-Natalia Martin 46.3; 4x400 relay 1-Abrantes, Kam Marando, Ashley Damon, Hall.
