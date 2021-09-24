WRENTHAM — The King Phillip High girl’s volleyball team came out with a convincing win against North Attleboro High winning 3-0 by scores of 25-13, 25-3, 25-18.
King Philip (7-0) Junior Emily Sawyer had eight kills and Ahunna James came out with seven on the night. Junior Sami Shore added five aces, 21 service points, and six kills.
King Phillip visits Milford Monday while North Attleboro (3-2) will be at Canton on Monday.
Ashland 3, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers dropped the Tri-Valley Leage match to the Clockers by scores of 18-25, 14-25, 16-25.
Junior Kate Andy had 11 assists for Norton (4-3) while junior Bella Vittorini had nine digs, and Junior Sophia Santangelo had six kills for the Lancers. Norton visits Holliston Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.