WRENTHAM — Stepping to the service line, the unbeaten King Philip Regional High volleyball team dictated its way to a 3-0 victory over Milford High Thursday in a Hockomock League match, beating the Scarlet Hawks 25-8, 25-22, 25-16.
In the first game, senior Sam Asprelli went to the service line and delivered 14 straight points with six aces to close out the game.
In the second game, Asprelli went to the service line with the Warriors trailing by a point and notched seven straight points with four aces to provide KP with a 17-11 advantage. Senior Gianna DeLorenzo served the final four points of the game with an ace.
In the third game, senior Sofia Riedel helped the Warriors overcome an early three-point deficit by recording six straight service points with one ace to put King Philip ahead 7-3. Senior Stella Bailey then went to the line with KP clinging to a one-point advantage and delivered nine straight service points with three aces to build a 21-11 margin.
The 17-0 Warriors recorded their 15th 3-0 victory of the season. Along the way, KP has lost just three games, one of them to Milford earlier in the season.
“There’s a lot of pressure on the girls, everyone wants to beat them, everyone wants to give us their best game,” King Philip coach Kristen Geuss said of his Warriors, who own a one-game advantage over once-beaten Franklin in the Kelley-Rex Division.
After a sloppy second game filled with misguided hits, errant passes and five service games without taking a point, KP corrected its course in the third game facing a 3-0 deficit.
Two straight kills by Ahunna James knotted the score at 3-3 on Riedel’s service. A dig by Riedel and a kill by Sami Shore put the Warriors in front 4-3. A kill by James, a block by Shore and an ace from Riedel gave the Warriors a lead it would never relinquish with Milford going the next three service games without a point.
During Bailey’s surge late in the game, a Shore dig and block gave King Philip a 14-11 lead. A Shore kill made it 19-11 before Bailey drilled two straight service aces and Milford’s upset plans were derailed.
Shore finished with eight kills and three blocks, James had five kills, while Emily Sawyer had six kills. Asprelli totaled 21 service points, Reidel 17 and Bailey 13.
“The girls have really been working hard as a team, they have goals,” Geuss said, preferring talk of league titles, unbeaten records and rankings not be in the everyday conversation. “They practice well and we do come back. We were down in the second game and again early in the third game and they came back.”
In finishing off the first game during Asprelli’s service run, Shore had a block for a 13-8 lead and a kill for a 23-8 lead while Olivia Carey had a kill for a 20-8 lead, with the Warriors also taking advantage of five Milford hitting errors.
In the second game, KP faced a 22-20 deficit when Emily Sawyer had a kill to get back to side out for the Warriors. With DeLorenzo at the service line, two Milford hitting errors and a another kill by Sawyer finished off the game.
“They make it a little too close for comfort sometimes, but they fight back and play very well as a team,” Geuss said.
The Warriors play the first of three matches the final week of the season with a non-league match Monday at Medway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.