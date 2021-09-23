ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro High volleyball team notched its second victory of the week by turning back Foxboro 3-0 in a Hockomock League match Thursday, prevailing 26-24, 25-17, 25-14 over the Warriors.
Natalie Brojek sparked the Bombardiers from the back line with eight service aces, while Julia Leonardo led the front-line play with nine kills. AHS (4-2) received sizeable contributions off the bench from Tigin Bombardier and Ellie Amaral.
The Bombardiers next visit Taunton Monday, while Foxboro (0-6) has a home match with Sharon.
King Philip 3, Sharon 0
WRENTHAM -- The unbeaten (6-0) Warriors were too tall and too talented for the Eagles to contend with at the net as KP prevailed 25-10, 25-12, 25-14. Sami Shore (13 kills), Emily Sawyer (nine kills) and Ahunna James (eight kills) led the front-line Warrior attack. On the back line, Stella Bailey totaled 15 service points with four aces.
Mansfield 3, Stoughton 0
MANSFIELD -- The Hornets improved to 4-1 on the season by storming past Stoughton in the Hockomock League match. Christina Lydon (nine assists) and Isabella Flint (seven assists) generated the Mansfield offense. Up front, Julia Kelly (six kills, five digs, six service aces) and Nicole Santos (four blocks, two kills) took control of the net.
Tri-County 3, South Shore Christian 0
WEYMOUTH -- Amy Freitas accounted for 14 service points, 13 assists and four kills as the Cougars gained the non-league match victory, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20. Ava Cossette (eight kills, eight assists) and Melaney Harris (12 service points) also sparked Tri-County (6-1), which next meets Blackstone Valley Tech Saturday.
