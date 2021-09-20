NORTON — Kate Andy accounted for 16 assists in guiding the Norton High volleyball team to a 3-1 victory over Foxboro High Monday in a non-league match, taking a 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20 decision.
Lexi Fleming (eight kills) and Sophia Santangelo (eight kills, six service aces) also factored for the Lancers.
Norton (4-1) had s TVL match Tuesday at Westwood, while Foxboro (0-4) travels to North Attleboro Tuesday.
Barnstable 3, Bishop Feehan 0
BARNSTABLE — The MIAA Division 1 powerhouse Red Raiders dealt the Shamrocks the shutout loss in their non-league match by scores of 25-15, 25-14, 25-16.
Senior captain Olivia Olson (five kills) guided the Shamrocks (2-2), who host Bishop Stang Tuesday for a CCL match.
Somerset Berkley 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
REHOBOTH — The Falcons captured the first game of the South Coast Conference match and owned a 23-20 lead in the fourth game, but could not close out the match, losing 25-27, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20.
D-R (2-3) visits Old Rochester Wednesday.
