NORTON — Breelyn Gilbert had eight digs and two kills for the Norton High volleyball team, but Ashland High dominated from the service line to shut out the Lancers 3-0, sweeping the match 25-15, 25-7, 25-16 Friday night.
The Lancers (1-2) host Holliston on Friday.
Somerset Berkley 3, Seekonk 0
SOMERSET — Warriors’ senior Gianna D’Ambra had six assists and three aces while classmate Kaylee Fonseca had seven kills and three aces, but it was not enough as Seekonk fell 25-14, 25-14, 25-13.
The Warriors (0-3) next visit Wareham Monday night.
Whitinsville Christian 3, Tri-County 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars were unable to generate much of an offense in falling 25-13, 25-15, 25-9 in the season-opening non-league match. Kiara Dunphy totaled 14 digs for the Cougars, who next meet Blackstone Valley Wednesday.
