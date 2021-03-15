MILFORD — The Attleboro High volleyball team was unable to gain more than a two-point lead in either the second or third games in falling 3-0 to Milford High Monday in a Hockomock League match, bowing 25-13, 27-25. 30-28 to the Scarlet Hawks.
Juniors Marissa Conroy (nine digs) and Kelsey Elliott (eight digs) sparkled on the floor for the Bombardiers (1-2).
Attleboro will host Milford Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 3, Foxboro 1
EASTON — The Warriors from Foxboro High went unrewarded in losing a heart-breaking Hockomock League decision to the Tigers, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24.
Senior Shannon McDonald accounted for 12 kills and five blocks for the Warriors (0-3). Sarah Regan (28 assists), Kelsey Treweek (nine digs) and Emma Keefe (eight kills, six service aces) were outstanding for Foxboro, which has a rematch with OA at home Wednesday.
