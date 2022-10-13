ATTLEBORO — It may have been a ‘Dig Pink’ volleyball match at the Attleboro High gymnasium on Thursday, but Bombardier blue still reigned. Attleboro took a four-set win over Milford High, winning 3-1, by scores of 25-5, 21-25, 25-8, 25-8 as the Bombardiers improved to 13-1 on the season.
The lone loss for Attleboro came in the second set as the Bombardiers experimented with rotations and floor plays, with an eye towards some big games on the horizon.
“When we were communicating, making sure the serves were smart at the moment of the play, then we were playing awesome,” Attleboro coach Mary Katherine Runey said. “We did try to run a couple of different rotations tonight to get some different options. We wanted to give everybody some opportunities, ... we wanted to mix up the rotations and some subs when we could.
The Bombardiers were led by Natalie Brojek’s 35 assists and 10 aces. Julia Leonardo had a team-high 21 kills and seven aces.
“They certainly had an eye-popping night,” Runey said. “They always bring not just a level of intensity, but also calmness in the thick of chaos. Sometimes they make me a little chaotic, but even when we mix up the lineup or try a different rotation, having them on the court is a sense of calm throughout it all. I always know they’re going to bring the same level of intensity, no matter who is on the other side.”
Sadie Whitmarsh added 20 digs, also a team-high. Addie Shelton posted 10 kills, Tigin Bombardier had four kills and Ellie Shelton had two kills, along with four aces.
The Bombardiers celebrated their ‘Dig Pink’ night, where the team sported pink uniforms in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.
The match was highly anticipated not just for the schedule, but also because of the greater cause as the team sported out the gym in decor while also helping raise funds for breast cancer awareness.
“I always the tell the girls this is such a special night because we’re playing for something that’s far bigger than us and this program,” Runey said. “I know the girls have a lot of fun with it and spend weeks preparing our posters and making bracelets. It’s really trying to raise as much money and awareness around breast cancer, especially in the month of October.
“It’s extra special when everybody gets to pitch in on the win,” Runey added.
Attleboro next plays Monday when it hosts fellow Hockomock League Kelley Rex division heavyweight King Philip.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.