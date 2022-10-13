ATTLEBORO — It may have been a ‘Dig Pink’ volleyball match at the Attleboro High gymnasium on Thursday, but Bombardier blue still reigned. Attleboro took a four-set win over Milford High, winning 3-1, by scores of 25-5, 21-25, 25-8, 25-8 as the Bombardiers improved to 13-1 on the season.

The lone loss for Attleboro came in the second set as the Bombardiers experimented with rotations and floor plays, with an eye towards some big games on the horizon.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.