ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High volleyball team battled early on with Taunton High on Thursday before finally serving up a court sweep.
The Bombardiers improved to 6-1 with a 3-0 shutout, winning, 25-16, 25-9, 25-18.
“For the first eight or so points in every (set), they were neck and neck with us,” Attleboro coach Mary Katherine Runey said. “They gave us a hard time. We sometimes have a difficult time if we are anticipating a kill and it’s a push. We sometimes have a difficult time keeping us on our toes. They didn’t let us down easy.”
Runey said success in the serve-receive part of the game had the Bombardiers come out strong in the second set. Natalie Brojek had a team-high seven service aces for Attleboro while libero Sadie Whitmarsh had four aces.
“We really picked up our serving in (set) two,” Runey said. “We came out much stronger in set two and minimized our service errors. I think the biggest strength and weakness we can have is our serve-receive. When it’s strong and tight, we play really well. If they’re serving pretty strong at us, we do tend to have a difficult time.”
Brojek had 28 assists as the primary setter. Julia Leonardo led Attleboro in kills with 18 while the twin siblings Ellie Shelton and Addie Shelton had five kills and three aces each.
The success for the Bombardiers early in the season is in part to their mentality that they can beat the teams on the opposite side of the net each game.
“I’m super proud of the start we’ve had,” Runey said. “We’ve struggled in the past, up until last, year when we had a turning point where we realized we should go into each game with a level of confidence. Having the mental mindset each game that you belong to be there, I stress that importance to them they deserve to be there competing with these teams.”
In terms of success on the floor, Runey said it goes back to the serve-receive and how the success of that will keep the Bombardiers going this season.
“We’re always looking to help ourselves. When we can run our offense, the sky is the limit for us and it starts with the serve-receive,” Runey said. “If we keep that tight, keep us on our toes and move to every ball, we can run our offense and that’s when I have some players who really do shine.”
Attleboro hits the road to take on Bridgewater-Raynham on Friday night.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.