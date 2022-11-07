ATTLEBORO — The No. 7 seed Attleboro High volleyball team outlasted No. 10 seed Needham High Monday night, eliminating the defending state champions from the MIAA Division 1 postseason with a 15-12 win in the fifth set to move on.

The Bombardiers prevailed, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12, but fell behind early in the fifth set, trailing at one point 4-1 before rallying with a string of five points (four kills, one ace) off the hand of hitter Julia Leonardo to make it a 10-6 game.

