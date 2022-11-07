ATTLEBORO — The No. 7 seed Attleboro High volleyball team outlasted No. 10 seed Needham High Monday night, eliminating the defending state champions from the MIAA Division 1 postseason with a 15-12 win in the fifth set to move on.
The Bombardiers prevailed, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12, but fell behind early in the fifth set, trailing at one point 4-1 before rallying with a string of five points (four kills, one ace) off the hand of hitter Julia Leonardo to make it a 10-6 game.
The lead was never matched the rest of the way, despite Needham’s efforts. The Rockets pulled within 11-10 and 12-11, but could not quite break even again as Attleboro earned service off a Leonardo kill to make it 14-12 at game point.
Following the serve, Needham tried to set up its offense to gain serve for itself, but was unable to bring the ball back over the net — resulting in a point to lock up the game.
The win moves Attleboro into the Round of 8, where the Bombardiers will play No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury or No. 15 Natick, who play Tuesday.
Attleboro head coach Mary Katherine Runey said the seedings don’t matter at this point of the postseason, with her Bombardiers continuing their impressive run deep into the Div. 1 bracket.
“When you get to this point in the tournament, a seven (seed) playing a 10 (seed), those numbers don’t matter any more,” Runey said. “The went into this game with a whole lot more playoff experience than we have.
“We were really just trying to make sure we kept them on their toes and we knew if we got their defense a little off and took their setter out of the equation, we would be able to make some big plays.”
Atteboro was slow to get going in the first set, but once Natalie Brojek started connecting with Leonardo, the Bombardiers started putting points on the board. A 4-1 deficit quickly turned into a 14-10 lead, which then turned into a 21-14 lead as Attleboro’s student section got up and rowdy for every point for the home side. Attleboro closed the opening set with a 7-2 run, the only two points for Needham coming in the middle of 3-0 and 4-0 stretches.
In the second set, Needham rallied with six of the first points scored to take the lead. The Bombardiers challenged, having their own run of 8-1 to bring it to 15-13, but they never held control of the game from a points standpoint as Needham made the game even.
Needham’s success all night came from tipping the ball at the net, letting it go up and over Attleboro’s one or two blockers and falling in right behind them. A known weakness for the Bombardiers, Runey said it was something they tried to adjust on and will continue to work with entering the next game.
“We know that the tip is our weakness,” Runey said. “Every team that watches our film sees that. We’re trying to make some changes on our defensive line. We knew when (Needham’s Samantha Tam) was going up to swing, we had to play deep on the line and when (Needham’s Evie Lockwood-Mullaney) went up we had to push up and play tip coverage.”
The Bombardiers and Rockets again went back-and-forth through the early stages of the third set, with neither side holding more than a two point advantage at 13-11. The Bombardier’s held the lead until the game went 22-22, but the Bombardiers closed the game out off three straight points off the serve of Julia Mondello.
The fourth set saw Attleboro hold a lead until the Rockets ran off seven straight points through the middle stages, with the game being 15-12 once Needham lost serve. The Bombardiers rallied too, going on a 6-2 run to break the game even at 17-17, but couldn’t hold a lead late. The Rockets held the lead from 19-18 onward, forcing the decisive fifth set.
Leading Attleboro on the floor was Brojek’s 20 digs, 36 assists and six kills. The junior leader and league-leading setter does it all on the floor, and is a very qualified leader when it comes to controlling the team on both sides of the ball.
“There are no words that can articulate how much Natalie does for this team,” Runey said. “Her leadership, her offense, her hustle, her motivation. She does everything I can ask of a setter and without her we would not be in this position. She makes every ball a playable ball.”
Leonardo ended the game with 29 kills and two aces. Sadie Whitmarsh led the team in digs with 30, while Addie Shelton added 15 digs and seven kills. Ellie Shelton had four kills and two blocks.
