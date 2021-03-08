ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls’ volleyball team began its season with an emphatic 3-1 victory over perennial Hockomock League titan Taunton High, downing the Tigers 3-1 by scores of 25-21, 13-25, 25-20, 25-20 Monday.
Leading the way for Attleboro were junior Lily Boedecker (10 digs) and freshman Natalie Brojek (14 digs), Senior Ana Leonardo (four service aces) and junior Kate Petrosso (seven kills), at the front and back line, respectively, contributed solid efforts in their season debut.
Attleboro visits Taunton Wednesday.
Sharon 3, Foxboro 0
SHARON — The Warriors could not gain a lead in the latter stages of the second and third games of their Hockomock League season debut, falling to the Eagles by scores of 25-15, 25-21, 25-20.
Middle hitter Shannon McDonald totaled four blocks for Foxboro, while outside hitter Emma Keefe had five kills.
Foxboro makes its home debut Wednesday against the Eagles.
