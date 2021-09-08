FOXBORO — The Attleboro High and Foxboro High volleyball teams competed at an MIAA Tournament atmosphere before the Bombardiers won 3-1 in a Hockomock League season-opening thriller Wednesday.
Attleboro prevailed. 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24.
The Bombardiers held leads of 21-17 and 24-21 in the fourth game and eventually gained match point on a block by Kate Petrosso.
Natalie Brojek (20 assists, eight service aces) and Julia Leonardo (17 kills) sparkled for AHS.
Foxboro setter Alyssa Cloherty (14 assists, four service aces), junior hitter Samie Sloan (14 kills, five digs, three aces) and Mallory Meyer (seven digs, two kills, two blocks, two aces) guided Foxboro.
Attleboro makes its home debut Friday against Oliver Ames, while Foxboro visits King Philip.
Westport 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
REHOBOTH — The Falcons rallied from a two-game deficit to win the third game of the non-league match and then rallied from a 16-7 fourth-game deficit but fell 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23.
Senior Jill Ferrara accounted for 17 assists in D-R’s season debut. Kianna Reuter (17 digs, four kills, two aces), libero Corrine Braga (30 digs, three kills) and Lucy Latour (four kills, three blocks, two aces) also played well for D-R, which returns to action Wednesday at Wareham.
Norton 3, Millis 2
MILLIS — The Lancers rallied from a 2-1 deficit, winning the fourth game and then darting out to an early lead in the decisive fifth game to win their Tri-Valley League season opener, 25-12, 23-25, 24-26, 25-12, 15-11.
Junior setter Kate Andy, junior hitter Sophia Santangelo (six kills) and junior hitter Fiona LaCamera sparked Norton. The Lancers took a 7-2 lead in the fifth game, but then had to break a 10-10 tie to prevail. The Lancers host Bellingham Friday.
Tri-County 3, South Shore Voke 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars notched their second victory in as many days by taking 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 victories in the Mayflower League match. Amy Freitas totaled 22 service points and 21 assists for Tri-County (3-0).
Freitas served the first nine points of the match. Abby Sousa (eight kills, five blocks) and Haley Sullivan (12 digs, six kills) also sparked the Cougars, who meet Westport Friday.
