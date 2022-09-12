MILFORD — The Attleboro High girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 shutout of Milford High on Monday night, winning 25-13, 25-22, 25-17 to remain unbeaten.

The Bombardiers had a team-high 30 assists from Natalie Brojek. The junior setter also had three blocks and three aces in the win. Julia Leonardo had 13 kills while Addie Shelton added nine kills.