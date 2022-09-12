MILFORD — The Attleboro High girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 shutout of Milford High on Monday night, winning 25-13, 25-22, 25-17 to remain unbeaten.
The Bombardiers had a team-high 30 assists from Natalie Brojek. The junior setter also had three blocks and three aces in the win. Julia Leonardo had 13 kills while Addie Shelton added nine kills.
Sadie Whitmarsh led on the floor with 13 digs to go with three aces. Shelton also had three aces.
Attleboro (3-0) plays Wednesday, visiting Stoughton.
Franklin 3, King Philip 0
FRANKLIN — King Philip put up a fight, but came up short to the Warriors, falling 26-24, 27-25 and 25-20 in their Hockomock League match.
The Warriors were led in kills by Emily Sawyer with 14. Sami Shore had six kills, Ahunna James had five kills and Olivia O’Neil had four kills in the loss. Shore also led the team in aces with three.
King Philip plays at Oliver Ames Wednesday.
Norton 3, Norwood 0
NORTON — The Lancers were led by 22 assists from Kate Andy and 10 aces from Sophia Santangelo in their 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 win.
Santangelo helped aprk a 10-point run that included seven aces for the Lancers in the second set, turning a 5-3 lead into a 15-4 advantage.
Fiona LaCamera had nine kills.
Norton (2-1) hosts Dedham Wednesday.
Somerset Berkley 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
SOMERSET — D-R was shut out on the road, losing 25-12, 30-28, 25-20.
The Falcons were led by Corinne Braga’s 22 digs. Sofia Fernandez had six kills and Kianna Reuter had three kills.
D-R (0-2) hosts Old Rochester Regional Wednesday.