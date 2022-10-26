NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High volleyball team capped an incredible bounce-back season with a 3-0 sweep of North Attleboro High on Wednesday. The Bombardiers finished their regular season at 16-2 with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-22 win over the Rocketeers after winning only one match last season.
The win likely ensures Attleboro as co-owners of its first Hockomock League title.
Bombardiers coach Mary Katherine Runey said that the buying in process has paid off with a team coming together and rolling at the right moment.
“At the beginning of every season, you try to map out where you envision yourself at the end,” Runey said. “I have known for so long that we could get to this place. As a coach, you see the potential of your girls and your team. Getting them onboard with you, you can compete and win against teams like King Philip and Franklin.
“It’s getting them to buy in to the fact they do belong at the top, Runey added. “Am i surprised? No. If you asked the girls at the beginning of the season, I don’t think they’d say the same thing.”
Runey credited her players for pushing through and overcoming adversity at times, particularly after Monday’s loss to league rival Franklin, which tied the two teams for first place in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League. The loss did help Runey as a tool to preach and reinforce the necessity of unity to her team.
“After Monday, if was definitely a dramatic shift in how we’ve been viewing this season,” Runey said, “We lost to Franklin, which was definitely a heavy hit for us, but it was a well-deserved win. We had a lot of conversations about what it means to play as a team. As a program, our culture has not been to win as a team, and that’s something we’ve had to overcome over the years. ... The hard work is finally paying off.
“Our locker room after games, it feels so much more like a family dynamic and it’s taken a long time to get there. I’m very happy with where we’re at.”
Leading Attleboro to its win over North was Natalie Brojek’s 30 assists, three kills and two aces. Julia Leonardo had 17 kills and two aces. With seven kills each was Addie Shelton and Ellie Shelton.
Mariah Barbosa paced the Rocketeers with four kills, four solo blocks and a double block. Avery Bitar had five digs. Sarah Kayata had three aces and two digs.
The Bombardiers close the regular season as the No. 8 team in the MIAA Div. 1 power rankings while the Rocketeers closed out at 3-15.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.