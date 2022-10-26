NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High volleyball team capped an incredible bounce-back season with a 3-0 sweep of North Attleboro High on Wednesday. The Bombardiers finished their regular season at 16-2 with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-22 win over the Rocketeers after winning only one match last season.

The win likely ensures Attleboro as co-owners of its first Hockomock League title.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.