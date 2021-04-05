MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield High volleyball team dominated the action with its back-line defense to take home a 3-0 victory over Milford High Monday in their Hockomock League match, prevailing 26-24, 25-19, 25-13.
Olivia McGrath (14 digs, six kills, three service aces), Lauren Knight (six digs), Ashley Santos (10 digs, three kills) and Julia Kelly (11 digs, one kill) led Mansfield.. On the front lline, Alina Nowakowski (13 digs, 10 kills, two blocks) and Kacey Veiking (four kills, three digs, one block) played key roles while Christina Lydon directed the offense with 22 assists in addition to six digs and two service aces.
The Hornets visit Milford Wednesday.
Canton 3, Foxboro 0
CANTON -- The Warriors were unable to generate enough of a sustained attack in both the first and second games in bowing 25-10, 25-15, 25-18 to the Bulldogs in a Hockomock League match.
Shannon McDonald (six kills, six blocks) was big at the net for the Warriors (2-7), while Sarah Regan (16 assists) guided the attack. The Warriors host Canton Wednesday.
Franklin 3, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO -- The Bombardiers fell behind early in both the first and second games of the Hockomock League match in falling to the Kelley-Rex Division-leading Panthers, falling 25-10, 25-13, 25-19.
Juniors Lily Boedeker (12 digs) and Holly Berg (backline defense) paced the Bombardiers (1-8). AHS visits Franklin Thursday.
Tri-County 3, Holbrook 1
HOLBROOK -- Amy Freitas notched 29 service points with nine aces in powering the 4-0 Cougars to the Mayflower League victory, 23-25, 25-9, 26-24, 25-22.
Freitas served the first 13 points of the second game in rallying Tri-County from a one-game deficit. Freitas totaled 16 assists, nine digs and five kills.
Kayla Sullivan (21 service points, seven kills) and Cam Schweitzer (13 kills, four blocks) also guided the Cougars. Tri-County hosts Holbrook Wednesday.
