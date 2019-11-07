BARNSTABLE — The No. 3 seed Bishop Feehan High volleyball team threw a scare into Barnstable High in the semifinal round of the MIAA Div. 1 South Sectional on Thursday, but the Red Raiders made a few adjustments to their hitting schemes to deny the Shamrocks 3-0, taking 25-21, 25-9, 25-11 victories.
No. 2 seed Barnstable (19-2) faced several two and three point deficits during the first game as Bishop Feehan’s Daylin Melcher and Maria Romsey both had service runs.
In both the second and third games, the Red Raiders broke out to big early leads. Ashley Bowen (11 digs), Nicole Brown (10 digs) and Grace Brown (three kills) paced Bishop Feehan (16-4).
(0) comments
