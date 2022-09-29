ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High volleyball team continues to distance itself from an 0-2 season start by winning its sixth in a row on Thursday night, sweeping St. Mary’s of Lynn, 3-0.
Since its early-season stumble, the still-growing Shamrocks have come together and become better, said Bishop Feehan head coach Heidi Bruschi.
“We’re a young team,” Bruschi said. “We have three sophomores, only three seniors and a good core of juniors. We’re learning and we had to learn how to come together. This last stretch of games has allowed us to do that organically.”
The Shamrocks took all three sets, 25-13, 25-8, 25-12. Leading on the floor was Regan Gill with 10 digs, two aces and two kills as the setter. Adrienne Kyere had four aces as well as a serve specialist.
With the resounding win in the scorebook, Bruschi credited the effort shown by St. Mary’s.
“I absolutely have so much so respect for the St. Mary’s team. They were probably the most energetic, scrappy team we’ve played so far,” Bruschi said. “We’re going up and swinging at the ball as hard as we can and it’s coming back over. They returned so many balls and was a hustle team. I never felt like they were out of it and I give them a lot of credit for being ready to go.”
Bishop Feehan (6-2) returns to the court on Sunday at Bishop Fenwick.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.