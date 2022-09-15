ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High volleyball team took all three sets over Cardinal Spellman High on Thursday, winning 3-0 by scores of 26-8, 25-18, 25-19.
Leading the Shamrocks on the floor was Julia Webster, who had nine kills and two aces.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High volleyball team took all three sets over Cardinal Spellman High on Thursday, winning 3-0 by scores of 26-8, 25-18, 25-19.
Leading the Shamrocks on the floor was Julia Webster, who had nine kills and two aces.
Bishop Feehan (1-2) plays on Monday at Bridgewater-Raynham.
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth nearly went the distance against West Bridgewater, winning in the fourth set.
Sets lost the first set 25-17, but won the next three at 25-15, 25-23, 25-21.
Skye Harrison led D-R in assists with 16. Lucy Latour led in kills with 12 and Fia Brown was strong at serve with a team-high 10 aces. Kianna Reuter had three kills, two assists, an ace and eight digs.
D-R (1-3) plays on Monday at Bourne.