NORWOOD — Senior Grace Boudreau finished with 13 kills and four aces as the Foxboro High volleyball team earned its fifth straight win with a 25-22, 25-15, 26-24 non-league verdict at Norwood High Tuesday.
Shakirah Ketant (four solo blocks, three assisted blocks) and Shannon McDonald (two solo, three assisted) were equally as crucial on the front line. Maddie O’Brien helped the offense with 12 assists and five kills while Sara Addeche had nine digs for the Foxboro defense.
Foxboro (7-4) will host Franklin on Thursday.
Franklin 3, Bishop Feehan 2
FRANKLIN — Bishop Feehan suffered a dramatic loss at Hockomock League power Franklin, bowing in the non-league match 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12.
Senior captain and outside hitter Nicole Brown (24 digs, five kills, two service aces) along with senior captain and libero Jaylin Melcher (15 digs) were outstanding on defense for the Shamrocks (8-2). Offensively, Shannon Kraskouskas (nine kills) and Sophia Troy (seven hills) sparked Bishop Feehan.
The Shamrocks next play Thursday at Bishop Stang.
Tri-County 3, Blue Hills 0
FRANKLIN — Kiara Dempsey tallied a game-high 16 service points as the Cougars earned a 25-19, 25-22, 25-12 Mayflower League victory.
Dempsey added seven kills with six aces while Amy Freitas (14 service points, eight assists) and Faith Boutin (13 service points, five assists) each complemented the Cougar offense. Tri-County (6-4) will host Bethany Christian on Thursday.
