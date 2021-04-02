REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High volleyball team suffered its first setback of the season, falling to South Coast Conference powerhouse Bourne 3-0 on Friday, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.
Other than several one-point leads early in all three games, the Falcons (2-1) were unable to build an attack against the Canalmen. Gabby Cifala (four kills, one service ace) and Michaela Healy (five kills, four blocks) paced D-R, which returns to action Tuesday at Greater New Bedford Voke.
Case 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors succumbed to the serving of the Cardinals in the 25-13, 25-8, 25-14 South Coast Conference loss.
Kendall Rossignol (10 kills, four blocks), Hailey Bodick (seven service aces, four kills) and Leandra Pereira (seven kills, three blocks) sparked Seekonk (0-3). The Warriors next travel to Bourne Tuesday.
Franklin 3, Mansfield 1
FRANKLIN — The Hornets took one game from the Kelley-Rex Division co-leaders in their Hockomock League match Thursday, falling 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10.
Ashley Santos (12 digs), Olivia McGrath (18 digs, eight aces, five kills), Julia Kelly (18 digs), Alina Nowakowski (nine kills, eight digs, two blocks, two service aces), Kacey Veiking (four kills, two digs), Lexie Scibilia (four blocks, three kills) and Christina Lydon (22 assists, four digs) sparked the Hornets.
Mansfield (3-5) hosts Milford Monday.
