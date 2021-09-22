BOURNE — The Seekonk High volleyball team felt it deserved a better fate after suffering a 3-0 loss at Bourne High in a South Coast Conference match Wednesday, falling 25-12, 25-5, 25-14.
Emily Pedro (seven hits, six digs), Kaylen McGovern (six assists, five digs) and Julia Souza (six service points with two aces) played well for the Warriors (0-5).
Seekonk visits Old Rochester Monday.
Old Rochester 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
ROCHESTER — The South Coast Conference powerhouse Bulldogs downed D-R by scores of 25-10, 25-10, 25-22.
The Falcons (2-4) are 0-3 in the SCC heading into Monday’s match at home against Bourne.
