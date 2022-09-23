BRIDGEWATER — Senior setter Natalie Brojek amassed 26 assists and six aces to spark the Attleboro High volleyball team to a 3-0 shutout of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High on Friday, winning, 25-14, 25-7, 25-23.
Julia Leonardo added five aces and 13 kills for Attleboro, which improved to 7-1 while Addie Shelton had four aces and seven kills. Ellie Shelton contributed six kills.
“It was a full team effort for tonight’s win,” Attleboro coach Mary Katherine Runey said.
The Bombardiers host Foxboro Wednesday.
Norton 3, Ashland 2
ASHLAND — The Lancers dug out from a 2-1 hole to take the final two sets for a Tri-Valley League win on the road.
Fiona LaCamera had 17 kills, three blocked shots and 10 digs as Norton prevailed, 2-25, 25-11, 18-25, 25-19, 15-8.
Norton’s Kate Andy added 13 digs and 35 assists while Kacie Cousineau had eight kills and Sophia Santangelo chipped in six aces
Norton (5-2) vists North Attleboro Monday for a non-league match.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Falcons earned a South Coast Conference sweep of the Warriors, winning 25-13,25-14,25-21.
Lucy Latour had six kills, two aces and an assist for D-R (3-4 overall, 0-4 SCC). Bethany Griffin added three kills, four assists and a pair of aces while Kianna Reuter had four kills and 5 digs in the win.
D-R hosts Apponequet on Monday.
Tri-County 3, Southeastern 0
EASTON — The Cougars got rode 26 service points from senior Amy Freitas to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-18 sweep of the Hawks..
Freitas also had eight aces, 11 assists, five kills and 16 digs for Tri-County (3-2, 1-0 league).
Cougars’ junior Ava Cossette added 16 service points, eight assists and 10 digs while junior Ivy Young had eight kills in the win.