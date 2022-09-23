BRIDGEWATER — Senior setter Natalie Brojek amassed 26 assists and six aces to spark the Attleboro High volleyball team to a 3-0 shutout of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High on Friday, winning, 25-14, 25-7, 25-23.

Julia Leonardo added five aces and 13 kills for Attleboro, which improved to 7-1 while Addie Shelton had four aces and seven kills. Ellie Shelton contributed six kills.