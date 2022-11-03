ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High volleyball team claimed a 3-0 win over No. 26 Westford Academy in an MIAA Div. 1 first-round round match Thursday night.
The No. 7 Bombardiers will play the winner of No. 10 Needham and No. 23 Boston Latin, who play Friday night.
Attleboro won 25-13, 25-20, 25-17 as setter Natalie Brojek surpassed 1,000 assists for her high school career, finishing the match with 28 assists and two kills.
Attleboro’s Julia Leonardo tallied 14 kills and two assists while Addie Shelton had seven kills and an ace, and Ellie Shelton had six aces with three kills.
Natick 3, Bishop Feehan 2
NATICK — The No. 18 Shamrocks were unable to get out of the preliminary round in Division 1, falling to No. 15 Natick, 25-21, 25-27, 25-21, 14-25, 11-15.
The Shamrocks close the season with a record of 15-5.
Whitinsville Christian 3, Tri-County 2
WHITINSVILLE — Tri-County saw its run in Division 5 come to a close, losing a five-setter, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 11-15.
Amy Freitas led the No. 20 Cougars with 17 assists, 19 service points and 28 digs. Faith Boutin had 44 digs and Ava Cossette had 30 service points, 5 kills and 18 digs.