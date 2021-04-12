WRENTHAM — Senior libero and captain Emma Brooks has had an uncanny knack for floating services that set up points for the King Philip Regional High volleyball team this season.
Brooks accounted for 16 service points in guiding the Warriors to a 3-0 victory over Oliver Ames High Monday in the opening round of the Hockomock League Cup, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18.
Brooks accounted for seven straight service points with an ace and a Nicole Coughlan kill to put KP ahead 19-9 in the opening game. Brooks also totaled eight straight points with an ace, a kill by Stella Bailey and two from Coughlan, to give the Warriors with a 19-10 advantage in the second game.
“Our service really helped us,” KP coach Kristen Geuss said. “She has that good floater, there’s a lot of movement to that,” she said of Brooks. “If our serves are consistent, then we feel more confident.”
King Philip (10-1) travels to Canton Wednesday for a second-round match. The Warriors were the Kelley-Rex Division regular season co-champions with Franklin (9-1) in the Hockomock League and were the No. 2 seed entering the postseason Cup series.
Brooks finished with 14 digs for KP, while Coughlan, another senior captain had 10 kills and four digs.
Sophomore outside hitter Ahunna James (seven kills, six digs), senior captain Lily Carlow (10 service points with two aces and four digs) also factored prominently for the Warriors.
“OA crept up on us in that second game and kind of figured out what we were doing,” Geuss said after the Tigers took an early 4-1 lead and then deadlocked the score at 10-10 with the aid of six Warrior hitting errors. “They came back at us.”
Brooks regained momentum for King Philip with her run at the service line. Earlier in the game, Carlow notched four straight service points with a James block to erase and early deficit and put the Warriors in front 6-4. Then a kill by Coughlan (for a 20-11 lead) and her service ace (for a 23-14 lead) kept KP in front.
“They’re talking a lot more and they feel a whole lot more comfortable out there,” Geuss said. “Sometimes, it takes half the game to get up to speed.”
King Philip took advantage of OA taking just four points out of eight service games in the first game, while having 14 hitting errors. The Tigers also netted just five points out of 11 service games in the second game while again having 14 hitting errors.
King Philip led 16-14 in the third game when Bailey, a junior, went to the service line and took six straight points to build and an eight-point lead. In that surge, James accounted for four kills.
KP senior Lauren Peterson took the first four service points of the match with an ace and a Coughlan kill. Two more kills by Coughlan, one by James and one by sophomore Sami Shore put KP in front 11-9 before Brooks went to the service line.
“We’ve been on a roll, hopefully, we’ll be able to play well,” Geuss said. “We have to rise to the competition. We’re working well as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.