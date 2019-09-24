WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team continues to roll, taking a 3-0 conquest of Stoughton High Tuesday in a Hockomock League match, prevailing 25-17, 25-2, 25-12.
The Warriors (7-1) received 13 service aces and 10 digs from Emma Brooks. Catherine Waldeck (13 kills) and Alli McNamara (four kills) starred at the net for KP, which next hosts Mansfield Thursday.
Canton 3, Mansfield 2
MANSFIELD — The Hornets wasted a two-game lead in falling to Canton in the Hockomock League match 15-25, 21-25,l 25-18, 25-16, 15-9. Alina Nowakowski 10 kills for Mansfield. Olivia McGrath and Julia Kelly each had seven kills for the Hornets (5-4), while Sam Sternburg totaled 17 digs. The Hornets visit King Philip Thursday.
Foxboro 3, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — Kelsey Treweek served three consecutive aces in the decisive fifth game to help the Warriors overcame a one-set deficit and claim the 25-20, 22-25, 10-25, 25-12, 15-12 Hockomock League victory.
Foxboro senior captain Grace Boudreau had 17 service points, 11 kills and five aces while Maddie O’Brien had 19 assists, Pam Nelson made 13 digs and Shakirah Ketant had seven kills. Treweek totaled 11 digs and eight service points for the Warriors (5-4), who will travel to Sharon on Thursday.
Franklin 3, North Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN — The Rocketeers nearly overcame a two-game deficit before falling to Franklin 25-15, 25-11, 21-25, 25-17 in the Hockomock League match. Eliza Dion (eight digs) and Grace Munley (seven kills) paced North (5-3), which faces Canton Thursday.
Bristol-Plymouth 3, Tri-County 2
TAUNTON — The Cougars owned several brief leads in the decisive fifth game, but lost a marathon Mayflower League match to the Craftsmen 25-15, 8-25, 25-17, 22-25, 17-15. Kiara Dempsey (20 service points with three aces, 16 kills, 23 digs) and Amy Freitas (21 service points with four aces, 20 assists, nine digs) paced the Cougars (4-4), who host Diman Voke Thursday.
