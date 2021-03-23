MILFORD — Senior Lily Carlow accounted for five key service points in the fourth set as the King Philip Regional High volleyball team battled back to trump Milford High 3-1 in a Hockomock League match Tuesday, prevailing 25-15, 24-26. 25-16. 25-21.
The Warriors (4-1).took control of the first and third sets with inspired play from Nicole Coughlan, Ahunna James and Emma Brooks. KP faced several two and three point deficits in the fourth set. KP will host the Scarlet Hawks Saturday at 1 p.m.
Norton 3, Millis 0
MILLIS — Destiny McGrath set the tone for the Lancers by accounting for nine straight service points in the opening set as the Lancers prevailed, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 in the Tri-Valley League match.
Sophomores Casey Cousineau (five kills) and Kate Andy (10 assists) also paved the way for Norton taking early leads in all three sets.
The Lancers (3-2) will host the Mohawks Thursday at 6 p.m.
