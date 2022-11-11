WRENTHAM — The second-seeded King Philip Regional High volleyball team secured its spot in the MIAA Division 2 state semifinals for the second year in a row with a 3-0 quarterfinal sweep of No. 7 seed Westwood High on Friday,

King Philip won, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17, on its home court to advance and host No. 6 seed Melrose in the semifinals, with the date and time to be determined. Melrose downed No. 11 seed Billerica, 3-1, in its quarterfinal on Friday.