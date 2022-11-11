WRENTHAM — The second-seeded King Philip Regional High volleyball team secured its spot in the MIAA Division 2 state semifinals for the second year in a row with a 3-0 quarterfinal sweep of No. 7 seed Westwood High on Friday,
King Philip won, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17, on its home court to advance and host No. 6 seed Melrose in the semifinals, with the date and time to be determined. Melrose downed No. 11 seed Billerica, 3-1, in its quarterfinal on Friday.
“The girls are super excited to move forward,” King Philip coach Kristen Geuss said. “They set their goals very high at the beginning of the season, so they just want to play as long as they can. Making it to the final four is very exciting for all of them.”
Led by their quartet of seniors in Sami Shore, Emily Sawyer, Ahunna James, and Kiera Hagen, the Warriors won each set comfortably.
Shore had 10 kills and two blocks, Sawyer had eight kills and three blocks, James collected 10 kills and three digs, and Hagen contributed seven digs and a pair of aces.
The Warriors return to the Div. 2 state semifinals, where they bowed out last season to Hopkinton. This time, KP is looking to continue its 21-2 season with a trip to the state final, but Geuss understands that every team that has made it this far will present a tough task to beat.
“I think any of these teams are going to be good, so I think it is great that we’ve made it to the Final Four,” Geuss said. “I’m very proud that we’ve gotten this far. The girls know that they are going to have to work hard,”
Geuss feels her Warriors are ready to take the next step.
“Our game plan moving forward is for the team to play its game,” she said. “We’ve gotten this far doing what we do when they are confident out there on the court.They play their best when their nerves don’t get the best of them and they just play their game.”
Division 3 Old Rochester 3, Norton 1
NORTON — The No. 4 seed Lancers were bounced out of postseason play, falling to the No. 5 Bulldogs, 25-14, 14-25, 22-25, 18-25 in their state quarterfinal.
Leading Norton (19-4) was Chloe Carter with 15 kills. Kate Andy added 26 assists, Fiona LaCamera had seven blocks and Sophia Santangelo had six aces from serve.