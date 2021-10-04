WALPOLE — Junior setter Alyssa Cloherty accounted for 25 assists and 12 digs in guiding the Foxboro High volleyball team to a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Walpole High in a non-league match Monday, prevailing 25-15, 25-18, 19-25, 18-25, 15-12.
Mallory Meyer (17 digs, nine kills, seven service aces), Sydney Lebo (nine digs, three kills, two blocks) and Sami Sloan (12 kills) all factored prominently for Foxboro.
The Warriors (3-6) have a Hockomock League match Tuesday at Milford.
Holliston 3, Norton 0
NORTON — Bella Vittorini totaled 15 digs, while Sophia Santangleo had seven service aces and five kills for Norton in a 25-23, 25-17, 25-14 Tri-Valley League loss to the Panthers. The Lancers (4-7) visit Medfield Wednesday.
Gr. New Bedford Voke 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
REHOBOTH — The Falcons were unable to finish off chances late in all three games in losing the South Coast Conference match, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20. Lauren Kerwin (seven kills, three blocks) paced D-R (4-6), which visits Somerset Berkley Wednesday.
Fairhaven 3, Seekonk 0
FAIRHAVEN — Kayla Morency (four kills, four service aces) and Kelly Ryan (five assists, four service aces) paced the Warriors in the 25-9, 25-16, 25-15 South Coast Conference loss. Seekonk (0-7) has a non-league match with Providence Country Day Tuesday.
