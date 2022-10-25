STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High volleyball team defeated Stoughton High in four sets on Tuesday, taking a 3-1 win by scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23.
Leading Foxboro was Alyssa Cloherty with 26 assists, 12 digs, six kills, two aces and a solo block. Sami Sloan had 15 kills, four aces and four digs.
Juliana Pettigrew had eight kills, Shannon McElhinney had nine digs and Gianna Dunne had 11 digs.
Foxboro (7-12) hosts Oliver Ames on Wednesday in its third game in as many days.
West Bridgewater 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
WEST BRIDGEWATER — Dighton-Rehoboth took one set in its loss, falling 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 18-25.
Leading the Falcons was Lucy Latour with 11 kills and eight blocks. Kianna Reuter had five kills and Corinne Braga had 45 digs.
D-R (7-11) plays on Wednesday, hosting Seekonk.
Bishop Feehan 3, St. Mary’s of Lynn 0
LYNN — Bishop Feehan flexed its court muscles, winning 25-11, 25-19, 27-25.
Bishop Feehan (14-4) closes out the regular season Thursday by hosting Arlington Catholic.