STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High volleyball team defeated Stoughton High in four sets on Tuesday, taking a 3-1 win by scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23.

Leading Foxboro was Alyssa Cloherty with 26 assists, 12 digs, six kills, two aces and a solo block. Sami Sloan had 15 kills, four aces and four digs.