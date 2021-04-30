WESTPORT — The Tri-County Regional High volleyball team came up short in its Mayflower League championship match on Friday, falling 3-1 to host Westport High.
The Cougars lost, 21-25, 24-26, 25-14, 23-25.
“We kept going back and forth, but we couldn’t finish,” Tri-County coach Steph Caffrey said.
Sophomore Amy Freitas again led the Cougars (12-2) with 17 service points, 13 assists, six kills and 19 digs. Senior middle hitter Cam Schweitzer added 10 service points and 11 kills while senior setter Tina Castagno chipped in five service aces, 13 assists and 20 digs.
Greater NB Voke 3, D-R 0
NEW BEDFORD — The fifth-seeded Falcons closed out their season with a 25-27, 18-25, 17-25 quarterfinal loss in the South Coast Conference Tournament.
Sophomore outside hitter Kianna Reuter had six kills for Dighton-Rehoboth (4-6) while senior libero Emily Marcotte had 10 digs and Michaela Healy added four kills and three blocked shots.
